On Saturday, March 21, a day after the start of the “total quarantine”, Tomás began to feel bad. He had 38 and a half fever and since fever is a symptom of coronavirus he called his prepaid. They told him to take paracetamol but the fever did not go down.

He made an effort to calm down but it was difficult amid the collective paranoia. The next day, still with symptoms, he no longer called the prepaid but the Integrated System of Sanitary Emergencies (SIES), a service provided by the Municipality and the province of Santa Fe. They told him that they were going to go to his house to do the swabbed and From the ambulance a female doctor, clad in a white suit and with her head covered with a kind of helmet, got out.

“They asked me to go out on the sidewalk and they did my swapping at the door. The problem is that I live on an avenue and next to a pharmacy. All the people who were lining up at the pharmacy door to maintain “social distance” saw the scene, he tells Infobae Tomás Duarte, 26, from his home in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood, northwest of the city of Rosario.

Tomás lives with his dad but decided to isolate himself in his own house to protect him in case he tested positive. The next day the cell phone rang and Tomás looked at the screen: unknown number. As he was waiting for the result, he attended the same. “They asked me if I was Tomás Duarte and they told me that they called to inform me that the test had tested positive for coronavirus and that I had to stay isolated and call all the people I had been with to see if they had symptoms ”.

Tomás was scared and started crying. “Half an hour later, when I picked up the phone again to tell my parents that I had a coronavirus, I see that notifications start coming to me, one after another ”. Tomás did not understand what was happening but the messages had something in common: “They were all insults and threats. They said that they were going to set fire to my house, that I was a son of a bitch because I had returned from Miami and I had not minded infecting the entire neighborhood, that it was a lining for not having thought that the others also had family and children ”.

They came from four social networks at once: his Facebook and Instagram and the same two networks but from the family gastronomic place, which is well known in the neighborhood. In that case, they accused him: “I bought you, son of a bitch, my whole family ate.” It was only later that he learned that, when the phone rang, his photo with his address and a sign saying “It tested positive for coronavirus” It was already circulating without control, with thousands and thousands of shares.

All the old information on their networks turned against him. Tomás had traveled to the United States but in October 2019. Likewise, in despair, a state uploaded to his networks where he clarified that he had not just returned from a trip but that the same was completely isolated because the test had given him positive.

Anguish overflowed him. “I closed the nets and threw myself on the bed to cry. The burden of all that stigmatization was worse than the symptoms. My parents didn’t stop crying, we didn’t know if we were going to have to close the business, with all the people who were going to be out of a job, “he continues.” Everyone wrote to me. I don’t know where they got my phone but My clients told me that if it was negative, I would show them a certificate because I had exposed them all. My head was about to explode. ”

Meanwhile, Tomás was thinking to whom he had to warn that he had tested positive because, before the obligation of social distancing, he had been at the club and on a birthday.

The person who had activated the bomb had taken the trouble to check his networks and look for a photo of him from 2018. “Down they put. It tested positive, be careful. As if I were a monster, ”he says. In addition, a cousin forwarded an audio in which someone explained that they were a silver family and that is why their name was not in the day’s report: they had the power and the contacts to request that they hide their case.

It was an obvious conspiracy theory, because daily reports show numbers of infected and deceased but not their names: “It was a witch hunt,” defines Tomás.

It was like this on Tuesday of the call, all Wednesday, all Thursday. On Friday, with all his social networks closed, Tomás called the Rosario Outpatient Medical Specialties Center (CEMAR) to ask if he had to continue taking paracetamol. With so many people calling, it took him two hours to be attended.

“When they take care of me they start looking. Until they tell me: ‘But Duarte, your result is in the laboratory, we still do not have the result, we do not call you.’ The call informing him that he had tested positive was false. The result had given negative. What Tomás had was angina. That same day, when he calmed down, the white plates came out. The fever had not gone down and he had never felt better because he had not taken antibiotics.

By then, there were already at least 24 audios spinning around. They assured that he was hospitalized, also his father, who is 60 years old. Even her uncles received messages from panicked people who had gone shopping at her business. The photo calling for him to be careful was shared 4,700 times on a single Facebook profile. To this we must add all those who saw it and did not share it, and everything that circulated on private WhatsApp. There was someone who answered Tomás: “Your photo came to me and I have to upload it to take care of others, understand me.” Sure, he thought, “and who understands me?”

“I isolated myself, I was going crazy. It seems very serious to me. It happens to someone who has depression and can do anything. They can kick you out of work, I don’t know, the consequences of an escrache can be very serious ”.

Tomás shared what had happened on his networks and received many messages from people who had tested positive and were being harassed. So he decided to go out and tell his story: “It is crazy to go out and record. I saw more people busy passing my photo than seeing if I was okay, about dying or if I needed something. Now the peak of positive cases is coming, this cannot happen anymore, it cannot be stigmatized like this. If they continue to commit these acts of discrimination, people will not be encouraged to take the test. “

“It won’t be free”

Tomás kept everything that had come to him, captured those who had shared the escrache, kept the audios and the phone number from where they made the call. When they manage to identify the person who made it, they will denounce it for the crime of slander and insult.

“It is one thing to report a person who is breaching the mandatory quarantine and affecting Public Health. This is another thing: an escrache is an offense to honor, privacy and intimacy. These attacks, the test has given you positive or negative, they can also configure criminal conduct ”, explains Tomás’ lawyer, Gastón De Baere.

It can also fit the figure of “Instigation to crime”Because there are messages that say “we are going to set your house on fire,” he explains. “But also, it goes against the government’s strategy to fight the virus. If people start to have symptoms and are not encouraged to call for the test for fear that the neighbors will see it and end up in escrache they put that person and the whole community at risk” If the person who has symptoms is infected, does not dare to call and ends up going to a guard, he can infect others on the way.

Juan Bautista Mahiques, head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City, has already become involved in the issue. It was when he contacted Marisol San Román, a 25-year-old woman with coronavirus who received hundreds of insults in her networks. “The one who threatens, escrache, harasses or discriminates against another is going to have to face a judicial process,” says Mahiques to Infobae. “If someone is suffering it, please report it so we can investigate. In the City we have a cybercrime attorney’s office with all the tools: whoever does it will not be able to hide in the anonymity of the networks, we will find him. Think twice before doing it. “

To make complaints in the City:

0800 33 (FISCAL) 347225. Through the web www.mpfciudad.gob.ar or the email denuncias@fiscalia.gob.ar

INADI (National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism) also made available means of contact on this subject:

Via whastapp: 116 492 1079 and 116 185 3968, every day from 9 to 15. By email at 0800@inadi.gob.ar