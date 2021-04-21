“They love to use poverty”

Image of the debate on Telemadrid (Photo: GETTY)

The More Madrid candidate for the May 4 elections, Mónica García, has claimed the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for referring to the fact that people who go to the hunger queues are “supported” or “subsidized”, while that his counterparts in United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, and in the PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo, have called his attitude “indecent” and “shameful”.

For her part, the popular leader has replied that the left “loves to use poverty to put a magnifying glass on it and bring it to the banner” and that she focuses her policies on all Madrilenians, both on these people and on merchants or self-employed.

During the electoral debate between the six candidates participating in these elections, organized by Telemadrid, the president of the Community of Madrid insisted that the hunger queues do not represent the region, but they exist and the people who require this help “deserve respect and attention ”.

Of course, he has said that his project is to reactivate the economy and oppose measures that continue to “ruin” people, who do not need subsidies but “recover their lives.”

Meanwhile, Iglesias has alluded to the need to establish a new housing policy, given that the difficulties of access reach “dramatic” levels, and has raised Gabilondo the need to articulate a law that regulates the rental market.

Iglesias, “offended”

Next, he was “very offended” by Ayuso’s references to the hunger queues and has launched that “there is no right” to be defined as “supported or” subsidized. “You can not say that”, has deepened.

Iglesias has alluded that “what is indecent” is that Ayuso calls “kept” …

