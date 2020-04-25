Social isolation has made these celebrities relax a bit and show their more comfortable side

Quarantine by coronavirus It has impacted the lives of all the people in the world. And celebrities have also suffered the consequences of this by having to suspend projects they had planned. Now many of them spend it at home relaxed in the best way. And to give you an idea, we are going to leave you with these celebrities who seem to be having a very comfortable time.

1. Shakira

The Colombian singer has never been sorry to show her more casual side and this quarantine has been no exception. With this image in pajamas showed that, in addition to graduating in philosophy, also take advantage of the quarantine to rest.

2. Kylie Jenner

We’ve been in quarantine that long, Kylie Jenner is white again. pic.twitter.com/3ugYhYFJV3 – Maffyew (@ Maffyew23) April 21, 2020

Recently the socialite and businesswoman he showed himself like never before. And it seems that during the quarantine she can return to being a normal 22-year-old. It certainly made an impact with his big change.

3. Chiquis Rivera

The daughter of Jenni Rivera he remembered his famous mother with a funny video where he cooks. You can see that at home she doesn’t have to wear her classic makeup and she prefers be natural.

4. Maribel Guardia

The singer and dancer has always boasted a sensual figure, however when she is not in sensual bikinis prefers to be comfortable. So in your house porta sports outfits they do not stop making her look very beautiful. It certainly still looks as good as it did when I was 19 years old.

5. Clarissa Molina

We recently saw her do the Pillow Challenge where she looked very sexy, however it seems that at home she opts for more relaxed outfits, but they do not stop making her fantastic. With this color set proved that glamor is not a factor in looking beautiful.

6. Alicia Machado

The model left out their sexy bikinis to make a quick purchase. His fleeting departure did not require much grooming, so it was very comfortable with a very casual outfit and yes, his mouth covers as protection.

7. Alessandra Rosaldo

The pretty wife of Eugenio Derbez showed on her Instagram account how much fun she has with her daughter Aitana, (Wwho is already huge!). The singer was seen without makeup with your little one.

8. Demi Rose

The sexy model has her followers used to seeing her in sensual thong and radiant bikinisHowever, during these days she was a little more relaxed next to her best friends.

.