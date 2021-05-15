“They look like José Luis Moreno”

Just one week before the final of Eurovision 2021, Blas Cantó does not appear among the favorites to conquer the festival this year, something that, however, will not surprise many. Among them is Barei, Spanish representative in 2016, who has considered that “Spain makes performances that look like José Luis Moreno“in an interview on Cadena Ser’s Twitch channel.

The singer has been very hard remembering her experience, pointing directly to the person in charge of her team and giving her opinion for this year’s festival. “We always fail in the scenography,” he asserted, since from his point of view Spain does not take advantage of “the opportunities that the festival offers you.” This “It is not a thing of TVE, but of who took “Eurovisión, “at that time it was Federico Llano.”

“People have very heavy proposals that really take advantage of the overproduction that is Eurovision,” he stressed, emphasizing that “we never”. But, did Barei see herself as the winner of the festival? “I didn’t think I had a chance to win. Hello? We are Spain”, she replied.

About Llano, the interpreter of Say Yay! he clarifies that personally he had no problem with him but “on a professional level he is a wall.” Up to three occasions they knocked down Barei’s proposals: “It was a not always ahead“. The continuous negatives made the singer consider not participating at the festival one month before the final gala.

“Do you know what it is that all illusion go to hell?”, He has asked his interviewer, in addition to the added pressure of neither telling what was happening nor facing TVE.

The singer, who finished in twenty-second position, has revealed that the entertainment director of the public network traveled to Stockholm and then Llano left. “How would it be what he saw that when he arrived in Madrid he spoke with the delegation and Federico left,” he said.

But not all are bad memories and Barei admits that he also had many moments of happiness, especially in the preselection, where he faced Xuso Jones and María Isabel, or in the Eurovision Green Room, where he was able to share space with the rest of the artists.

Regarding the result of her participation, the singer acknowledges that ended up disappointed since “I expected a ‘Top 10” after seeing the reaction of the public with her on stage. “I cried that night the biggest and I apologized to all of Spain “, he acknowledges.

This year believe that from the hand of Blas Cantó it will be different and that the singer will get a place in the middle of the table. “He is the candidate par excellence. Few or few can be at that level in all aspects,” he valued, regretting that he is going to live Eurovision “in a different way” because “he is one of the artists who most deserve to experience it.”