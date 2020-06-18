Carlos from England, worries royalty and now his fingers: They look like black pudding | Instagram

The Prince carlos it has worried royalty again and this time, it is because of the shape of its fingers that has unleashed several questions: « They look like black pudding« they point out.

The Prince of Wales he has unleashed suspicions again after presenting certain characteristics in the fingers of his hands that has initiated various theories within the palace.

And is that hands of the royal they took protogonism after they looked swollen and very red, which has opened various questions.

It may interest you Prince Harry would replace his father, Prince Charles in Los Angeles

What is going on with the hands of Prince Charles of England? point out the various questions and comments that revolve around the prince’s strange palms.

They look like black pudding « , » I am traumatized « , » you need a magic wand « , » what anguish … « or » how is it possible? « Are some of the comments that could be read through the Twitter social network.

Doctors, why are Prince Charles’ fingers so swollen ??? … What would his possible diagnoses be? … Could this be normal? … pic.twitter.com/ynRonvtc4L – Mayan Ireland (@irlandamaya)

June 15, 2020

The extremities of the son of the Queen Isabel II, they have unleashed a variety of conjectures that try to explain the strange appearance of their hands.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Between concern and the stupor after all the victims of the coronavirus and as the aftermath affects in various ways still unknown to scientists, they wonder if Prince Charles is fully recovered.

It should be remembered that a few months ago the news was announced that the future king had been contagious of Covid-19, so he kept the due isolation and although he remained stable during those days, now he has an abnormal condition in his hands.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

So far, the communication office of the palacio de Buckingham reiterates that it does not report issues of Health Because for all Britons it is a private and confidential matter and this is not without royalty.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

According to some medical sources, « swollen hands » should be:

They can be a symptom of poor blood circulation, excess salt in the diet, arthritis or retention of water or liquids. ”

You can also read Prince Charles reappears after Coronavirus infection

It should be remembered that the father of William and Harry, Prince Carlos He already turned 70 in November 2018, so his health is already a reason for serious care.