PK i12 i90000 pro 2

Other clones of Apple AirPods Pro “made in China” which this time for just over an extra euro, includes a silicone case to protect the cargo box.

These PK i12 are another variant of these Chinese clones and are fully compatible with iPhone and Android phones. The headphones have playback controls with taps and calls to Siri or Google Assistant.

Get the PK i12 i90000 pro 2 headphones on AliExpress

You can use each earphone separately or together. It also offers the same functionality as AirPos Pro on iPhone, with a window that shows when they have connected or can even be seen in the Search application to find out where they are.

Airpodding Pro 3 colored

Some of the most special clones we have found are these “Airpodding Pro 3“You can find on AlIExpress for less than 13 euros. They are normal Bluetooth headphones and the design of the AirPods Pro, but as you can see they come in different colors.

Available in white, yellow, blue, green, black and pink, these Airpodding Pro 3 are surely the most curious you will find on AlIExpress. It also has advanced functions.

Get the Airpodding Pro 3 headphones in different colors on AlIExpress

They are clones 1: 1 according to their manufacturer, compatible with the iPhone as if they were native and also with touch playback control.

Blackpods i90000 Pro

An option for less than 25 euros are these Blackpods i90000 Pro. Other “perfect” clones of the AirPods that arrive in black. Includes a sleeve and various sizes of silicone tips for a better closure in the ear.

They promise the best sound quality for headphones of this type, in addition to full compatibility with iPhones as they pose as AirPods, they even add the popup window that shows the battery and if they are connected.

Get the Blackpods i90000 Pro headphones on AlIExpress

The battery lasts about 4 hours and can be charged 2 times longer with its magnetic charging box, although it does not have wireless charging. They are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and as far as can be seen by the images and reviews of buyers, they are very successful clones.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.