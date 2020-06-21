© Provided by the Associated Press

This image taken from a surveillance camera in a store and broadcast in a tweet by the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department shows Natalie White, identified as a suspect in the fire that destroyed on Saturday June 13, 2020 the Wendy’s restaurant in the University Avenue 125 in Atlanta. The restaurant was set on fire during protests over the shooting death of African-American Rayshard Brooks by police outside the establishment. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a woman associated with the Wendy’s chain restaurant fire in Atlanta during protests over the shooting death of an African American by police.

Nathalie White is suspected of the fire and investigators have asked for help finding her, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department reported via Twitter on Saturday.

The tweet included photographs of White, 29, taken by surveillance cameras at a store, without additional information about his identity.

Several people had allegedly attempted to set the restaurant on fire until the flames finally spread, according to fire personnel.

Protesters threw bricks and stones at firefighters trying to reach the restaurant and they were only able to start fighting the fire when flames had already destroyed the scene, Atlanta Fire Chief Randall Slaughter said.

Police from Atlanta went to Wendy’s restaurant on June 12 due to complaints that a vehicle was obstructing the lane of customers to take to the establishment. Agents found Rayshard Brooks asleep in the vehicle.

Agents were conversing for more than 40 minutes with the African-American Brooks, but the situation turned violent when they tried to handcuff him, according to video from a body camera.

The autopsy revealed that Brooks was shot twice in the back. Officer Garret Rolfe was immediately fired from the police department after the incident and on Wednesday was charged with manslaughter. Rolfe, 27, is white.

Protesters gathered outside the restaurant at night after Brooks’ death, smashed the windows of the business and set him on fire.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Acting Chief Rodney Bryan said he was « dismayed » that Fulton County Attorney General Paul Howard was promptly bringing charges against the two officers involved in Brooks’ death.