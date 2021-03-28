They look alike? This is what Kristen Stewart looks like as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart’s first picture as Lady Di 0:39

(CNN) –– Kristen Stewart certainly looks like Princess Diana.

A photo from the upcoming movie Spencer, in which Stewart plays the late Lady Di, was released. And it’s a good image.

Written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, the film revolves around a weekend in the life of Princess Diana, during which she spends a vacation with the British royal family and decides to end her troubled marriage. with Prince Charles.

“December 1991: The marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long cooled down,” reads a press release. Although rumors of love affairs and divorces abound, peace is in order for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There is food and drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be very different.

In addition to Kristen Stewart, other cast members include Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is directed by Pablo Larraín.

Why didn't Kristen Stewart say her sexual orientation?

Principal photography for the production has already started and filming will take place in Germany and the UK.

The film is expected to be released in the fall. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana after a car accident in Paris.