They locate in Germany the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Toledo

This Wednesday, a five-year-old girl disappeared in Carranque (Toledo), supposedly kidnapped by her mother, as confirmed by the little girl’s father.

Alexandro, Elena María Pakurar’s father, reported to the Civil Guard the alleged kidnapping.

“It happened on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. We were together in a bar and, talking to my ex-wife, her father, Elena’s grandfather, appeared. When her father sat next to me, he entertained me a little, my ex-wife got up and minutes disappeared with the girl“Alexandro confessed to ABC.

The information provided to the authorities by the parent suggested that the flight would be directed to Germany.

Finally, the little girl was found in this country in his grandfather’s house in good health.

“Everything is in the hands of the judge, waiting for him to issue a international search order or any other resolution. It has been a very fast action, “said Francisco Tierraseca, Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha.

This Friday at 9.30 a.m., the SOS Disappeared association claimed to have found the least, so they disabled the search alert.