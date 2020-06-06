CDMX.- The semaphore of risk of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) places the 32 entities of the Country in red color, maximum level of epidemiological alert.

At a conference in the National Palace, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, explained that despite the fact that the map is completely red, there is a peculiarity with the State of Quintana Roo that could lead to this entity going to a most favorable situation.

The national map is completely painted in red with a particularity of what is the trend of hospitalized. To see, for example, the State of Quinta Roo, which is still red, because at least one of its indicators is red, but it has a stable trend in its hospitalized patients, that means that there is a probability that this red is passing little by little. little to an orange, to a yellow, until having a recovery “, explained Cortés Alcalá.

The director of Health Promotion said that another particular case is that of Zacatecas, an entity that was in orange last week and turned red because its trend of hospitalized cases is growing.

“A very particular one, the most particular, is if I’m not mistaken Zacatecas, which has an indicator for each of the colors. So, it has little hospital occupation, that means that it still has sufficiency in hospitals to care for people, it has a positivity in yellow, its trend of hospitalized cases, despite having very good hospital occupancy and having enough beds to attend, the trend of hospitalized cases is growing, so it is in red, “he said.

As a result of this, Cortés Alcalá clarified the activities that will be allowed in this national scenario.

Among them, the health official mentioned that hotel occupancy will be allowed at a maximum of 25 percent as long as customers who arrive at hotels demonstrate that they work for an essential activity.

Likewise, in the case of restaurants and cafeterias, they will be able to provide home delivery as well as barber shops.

Markets and supermarkets may operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent and allowing one person per family to enter.

In the case of parks, squares and open public spaces, a capacity of 25 percent will only be allowed.

While gyms, swimming pools, sports centers, spas and message centers will remain suspended until the traffic light changes color.

The map presented tonight will be valid from Monday June 8 to Sunday 14. On Friday the 12th of this month, the Ssa will announce the new update of the national risk traffic light.

