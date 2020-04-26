Since last April 23, Damaris, a minor of 12 years, was reported as absent by her father. This Saturday, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office he found his whereabouts. The minor had been absent of her own free will.

Damaris left his home, located in the Cima Serena subdivision, in the municipality of El Salto. Her stepmother, realizing that she was not there, sought her out with the help of neighbors and acquaintances in the area, but they did not find her, so the family made the report to the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons.

The agents obtained information, so they carried out a search in the Campo Bello subdivision. During the tour they located the minor, just at the intersection of Caoba and Campo Bello.

Damaris was found in good health and released to her parent.

