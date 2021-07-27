They locate a dead migrant at the edge of the river on the border between Mexico and the United States

15 minutes. Mexican authorities found a man allegedly a migrant dead on Monday on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, which runs along the border between Mexico and the United States.

Police elements and rescue bodies from the border areas of Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua, Mexico) and El Paso (Texas, United States) came to the point on the banks of the river after noon due to the alert of the border patrol, which located the body in the mouth down.

Later, a team of El Paso firefighters came down to the point and removed the body of the dead migrant in black bags.

The identity is still unknown, as is the cause of his death.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service, from October 2020 to May 2021, there were 203 migrant deaths along the border.

The Texas border sectors collectively register the highest number of deaths, with a total of 148.

The Border Patrol reported a total of 250 migrant deaths along the border with Mexico in the past fiscal year 2020.

Migration has increased in Mexico since October 2018, when caravans with thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, began to enter the country to reach the United States.

In 2019, the image of a Salvadoran father and his one-year-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande when they tried to cross to the United States went around the world.

With the arrival this year of Joe Biden to the presidency, the migratory flow from Central America to the United States increased again.

This due to the expectations that the new president would lift the restrictions of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The crossing of undocumented immigrants does not stop growing.

During this year, more than a million migrants have been arrested along the border.