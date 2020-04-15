Despite being considered essential services and as family violence increases during confinement, women’s shelters lack a certain budget to operate, each year they must fight for resources.

In a state of double emergency, by coronavirus and due to family violence, the allocation of resources for women’s shelters, which usually takes 30 working days, should be shortened and guarantee their operation.

National and international organizations have warned that during the period of isolation violence against women increases and shelters become a life option for many of them.

“It is unheard of that Mexico is one of the few countries that put the budget to save lives in competition,” says Wendy Figueroa, feminist and director of the National Network of Refugees.

In other countries, he explains, the budget for shelters is fixed, as part of a state policy; on the other hand, in Mexico, they must fight every year to obtain resources, to compete for women’s rights.

“Rights are not consulted, they are not negotiated, they are exercised; I hope that at some point there will be a state policy that will rectify all those bureaucratic processes and times of the Treasury, which should not exist, and even less in the state of double contingency that there is now, “he says.

Just on April 7, they were published in the Official Journal of the Federation the Guidelines for the distribution and operation of the resources that are labeled in the Federation’s Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2020, for the Support Program for Specialized Shelters for Women Victims of Gender Violence, their Daughters and Sons, which this year amounts to 405 million pesos.

And, on April 8, the period for the presentation of projects was opened, but the organizations criticized the timing of the process, as some requirements are difficult to meet due to the contingency and, if selected, the funds take 30 business days to arrive. .

In a statement, several organizations indicated that the delay violates the operation of the shelters and, therefore, the specialized protection services for women and, where appropriate, their daughters and sons, and therefore urged the State to establish a budget mechanism. , evaluation and follow-up that guarantees them resources permanently, so that they can work all year round without any lack.

Some shelters have already applied, says Figueroa, this shows commitment and urgency. They presented their projects as soon as possible, in fact, many had already advanced their project before the call.

But the process is just the beginning of many steps, beyond the requirements that are asked of them, the issue here is timing.

“The Treasury has its own administrative times and the guidelines for the delivery of the resources say so, no later than 30 business days after the signing of the agreement with each refuge,” he points out. “This is serious”.

After the documentation is delivered, the projects are evaluated and adjustments are made.

“Let’s think that the first refuge will sign an agreement on April 15, the resource would be arriving practically in mid-May,” says Figueroa.

Even if the contingency period is extended to May, the shelters would be covering the entire contingency without a budget.

“Hence, we are requesting that these processes be reduced to 50 percent, so that shelters can have the resource to guarantee their operation.”

Although it is an established process, the conditions that the country is going through this year are very different, for the Covid-19 the needs have increased and many of the supports that they normally have do not have them now.

“The situation is very complex, that is why we urge the Mexican state to create budget mechanisms; Obviously, with accountability and transparency so that the country’s shelters have multi-year resources, and we are not struggling every year with this situation. ”

As for the number of shelters, Figueroa points out that the last official data is from 2011, when 72 spaces were counted in the Republic.

In CDMX, he says, there are four shelters that follow the protocol of the official Inmujeres model, three from civil society and one from government.

While the national network has two civil society shelters, two emergency houses and a transition house; in total, five protection spaces.

In Mexico, shelters support more than 25,000 women and children a year, but with the pandemic they expect the number to skyrocket.

In the past few weeks alone, 80 to 110 percent of their capacity has been occupied.

Even organizations such as the National Commission on Human Rights (CNDH) warned that gender violence against women could skyrocket amid the quarantine imposed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which could also lead to a spike in femicides.

When the health emergency was declared, the shelters were classified as “essential services”, as were the security institutions, including the Centers for Justice for Women (CEJUM)

The CNDH also called on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to free up financial resources to guarantee the operation of the shelters.

Another request from the organizations is that the CEJUMs operate at regular hours and that they provide all inter-institutional and specialized services for attention with a gender perspective, including temporary shelters.

Until today, the shelters continue to operate with their money reserves and through donations, at times when, according to the National Shelter Network, the 29 shelters and 9 emergency and transit houses they have are full. .

Quarantined

Although one of the fundamental actions to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to stay at home, for many women, isolation represents yet another risk, violence within the home.

“Mexico is a country that naturalizes violence, that justifies it,” says Figueroa.

It is necessary to inform women about what to do if they are in a space where they are being victims of any type of violence.

“Just being in isolation does not mean staying in a space where your life and the safety of your sons and daughters is at risk,” says Figueroa.

In some cases, confinement increases the time spent living with an aggressor, which also puts the child population at risk when there are children.

“If we recognize that 80 percent of families use violence and abuse as a method of discipline, this is a breeding ground for these situations to increase,” says the director of the National Network of Refugees.

Nationally, in the last three weeks, the network has reported an increase in income to shelters and consultations for orientation or complaints through phone calls, social networks or email.

“In less than three weeks, we have had to make seven home referrals nationwide, rescuing families, in those places, in those states, where there is no longer space in the shelters,” says Figueroa.

“There has also been a significant increase in calls, not only for help, but also for orientation. This is also very important to prevent risky situations and, at the national level, the calls that shelters have generally ranged from 25 to 30 percent more; the shelters that are members of the network also offer telephone assistance and external attention, which we continue to operate at 100 percent ”.

For now, the external care centers have switched to a modality via telephone and social networks due to the contingency and the Stay at home.

In the quarantine, he explains, a situation of greater tension is unleashed, because the worrying of the moment and the economic tension are added.

In addition, women are in a complex space, because socially they are designated the housework and care of sons and daughters.

“These social mandates that are also given, in this case by the President of the Republic, when saying that women are the ones who are going to take care of others, because men are more detached; these stereotypical roles are precisely the prelude to violence against women, ”she explains.

“These situations are making a breeding ground for those situations that we do not know how to handle are through insults, assaults and often extreme violence against women, this is not only due to contingency.”

The network started the campaign You are not alone four weeks ago, so many women managed to identify a risky situation and asked for guidance.

“They contacted us and told us:‘ he is already telling me that if he has to come home to work, I have to keep the children quiet, take care of them, make them quiet, and our house is super small “; “He already spoke to me and told me that we had stopped on the 9th, but that now we are going to screw up, take care of the children and do what we have to do.”

“They are phrases with which you identify inequalities and stereotyped roles,” says Figueroa.

Enemy at home

Since the beginning of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations such as UN Women, the National Commission on Human Rights, Amnesty International, Equis Justice for Women and the National Network of Refugees have warned authorities about the vulnerability in which isolation place women.

The agencies warned that forced isolation increases the risk of violence, and urged the strengthening of all prevention and care services, including the prompt provision of resources to shelters, shelters, and transit houses; as well as maintaining the hours of Women’s Justice Centers throughout the country, and guaranteeing the operation of the justice system.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) even pointed out that it could lead to an upturn in femicides. In the first two months of 2020 alone, before the contingency, 164 femicides have already been registered in the country, 36 percent more compared to the same period last year.

“Remember that 40 percent of femicides it could have been prevented, because the women previously went to report, “says Figueroa.

One of the obstacles in Mexico is that there is no follow-up on complaints or calls for help.

“Currently, I have some states with 110 percent of their capacity, which are implementing new strategies such as emergency houses, which the government has not wanted to finance for many years, but which are a fundamental part of the model, for at least, in the National network of Refugees ”.

He points out that there has also been a significant increase in calls, not only for help, but for orientation.

They try to follow up on calls and messages, especially when the woman realizes that she is at risk.

“We refer her to a space near her; we are constantly monitoring, always making sure of her safety, when there is a crisis situation, we are accompanying her to see how it is going ”.

Although it was announced that during the contingency the CEJUM would be operating normally, they have found that this is not always the case.

“We have had cases that call us, we refer them to a justice center and they tell us that there is not the person on duty who can take the complaint or give guidance, and this puts women at risk.”

The groups ask that all systems of orientation and protection for women be guaranteed, but also that they diversify. That the information reaches all sectors.

Authorities provide scientific information about Covid-19, says Figueroa, but a pandemic that has been in place in Mexico for years is being omitted.

“Violence against women, which is taking lives and has not stopped in the face of the Covid contingency,” he concludes.