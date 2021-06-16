They link to the process to ‘El Marro’ for homicide against public servants

A judge from Guanajuato linked José Antonio “N”, alias “El Marro”, to the trial for the crime of attempted murder against public servants.

In continuation of the initial hearing, developed through video conference, on June 10, the agent of the Public Ministry, provided evidence that allowed the judge to link the accused to the criminal process.

It is worth mentioning that “El Marro” had already been linked to a criminal process within the legal term, for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, having been charged at the time by the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Now, he faces a new process for the crime of attempted homicide to the detriment of public servants.

The foregoing resulted from the arrest of the accused and leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, during an operation led by the Secretariat of National Defense, with the support of the Criminal Investigation Agency.

“El Marro” was arrested in the municipality of Juventino Rosas in the early morning of August 2 of last year.

According to the state authority, when entering the property, the security elements were attacked with bullets by the accused and other accomplices to avoid their capture and hence the crime for which he was linked to the process.

jcp