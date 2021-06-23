They link to the murder of a candidate in Cazones, his campaign manager

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that according to the first investigations, the campaign manager of the Citizen Movement candidate for mayor of Cazones, Veracruz, Remigio ‘René’ Tovar, was involved in his murder.

In his conference at the National Palace, the president indicated that in this crime, carried out 36 hours before the elections on June 6, the emecist’s campaign manager is allegedly involved, since the objective was to replace him as a candidate for mayor.

It may interest you: Candidate René Tovar is murdered in Veracruz

“We have just resolved, or it is in the process of being known that one of the candidates who was murdered in Veracruz, in the municipality of Cazones before the election, one of the possible involved, according to the investigations, was his campaign manager for he stay as a candidate and win, ”he said.

Before Sunday, June 6, Remigio ‘René’ Tovar arrived at his home in the Barrio de la Antena when around 10:00 p.m. armed subjects shot him on several occasions.

After the attack was perpetrated, the candidate was transferred to a hospital in Poza Rica, but before arriving he lost his life.

According to the total number of minutes computed by the Public Local Electoral Body in Veracruz, despite having been assassinated, Remigio ‘René’ Tovar, who still appeared on the ballot, won with 48.7 percent of the total votes cast.

Days after the election and when the result was validated, the majority certificate was delivered to Omar “N”, who replaced the original candidate and who, according to local media, was arrested yesterday for his alleged relationship with the murder of Tovar Tovar .

By the will of the Cazoneños, René Tovar was elected as Municipal President, today he is no longer with us but his ideals and convictions will continue. His legacy will continue to be present in thousands of people. pic.twitter.com/zvSgWF3FDM – Sergio Gil Rullán (@SergioGilRu) June 13, 2021

* jci