They limit migrant hearings in the US

Lhe Supreme Court of the United States determined that the government can detain certain immigrants indefinitely if they are deported to their countries of origin, even when they face threats of persecution.

In a six-to-three vote, the court held that immigrants do not have the right to a hearing on whether they should be released while the government evaluates their application.

These foreigners do not have the right to a bail hearing, ”said Judge Samuel Alito in the sentence.

The case involves people who have already been deported and who, upon being detained after illegally re-entering the United States, claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if they were returned to their countries.

One of the cases is of a Salvadoran man who alleges that a gang threatened him after he was deported.

According to the court, an immigration official determined that immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if deportees returned to their countries, launching an evaluation process that can take months or years.

The question for the highest court is whether the government could detain immigrants without an immigration judge intervening.

Immigrants and the government of then President Donald Trump pointed to different provisions of immigration law to defend their positions.

