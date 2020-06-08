The White House ordered this Sunday the withdrawal of the National Guard in Washington and some cities lifted the curfew after the massive protests over the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, while the case got fully into the campaign for the presidential elections next November in the United States.

“I just gave the order to our National Guard to begin the process of withdrawing from Washington DC now that everything is perfectly under control,” President Donald Trump reported on Twitter.

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The president clarified that the members of that military police “are going to go home but can return quickly if necessary,” and said that “far fewer protesters than expected participated last night” in the protests.

Yesterday Trump had ordered the complete fence of the entire area adjacent to the White House, while local authorities closed the center to traffic and facilitated the demonstration against racism and police brutality that was massive, according to the main US media. .

Thousands marched against racism in Washington, while Floyd was fired in his city

Meanwhile, the cities of New York and Philadelphia lifted the curfew they had set early last week in order to contain the riots and looting that occurred in the context of the anti-racist protests of the past two weeks.

“Yesterday and last night we saw the best of our city,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, announcing on Twitter that the curfew – the first in the city in almost 80 years – was lifted “immediately ”After yesterday’s massive protests, which took place in a peaceful climate.

Shortly thereafter, a similar measure was announced by Philadelphia, another of the cities whose authorities also deployed the National Guard in order to regain control of the streets at the time the protests were taking place with violence.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s case made a full impact on the electoral agenda.

On the one hand, former Secretary of State Colin Powell – a prestigious figure within the ruling Republican Party – announced that in November he will not vote for Trump but for his competitor, Democrat Joe Biden.

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution, and the president is moving away from it,” Powell told CNN television in an interview in which he accused Trump of “lying about many things” and recalled that he did not vote for him either. 2016.

Powell, a retired military man who was Secretary of State to President George W. Bush and is remembered for defending the invasion of Iraq for the alleged threat of weapons of mass destruction that were later found to be non-existent, is African-American and supported protests by the Floyd’s case.

On the other hand, Biden will visit Floyd’s relatives in Houston tomorrow and record a video message for the victim’s funeral, which will take place on Tuesday and which he will not attend to prevent his large security device from causing inconvenience at that time, Local media reported by the . news agency reported.

It will be the first time in three months that Biden, 77, will leave the state of Delaware, where he resides.

The former vice president, who in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was virtually confirmed as the Democratic candidate for the Presidency for the November elections, was repeatedly pointed out by various analysts as unresolved in proselytizing matters.

Last week, in a speech in Philadelphia, Biden supported anti-racist protests and promised that if he comes to the government he will heal “the racial wounds that have affected” the United States for so long “and assured that he will not promote” fear and division “nor will it” fuel ” flames of hatred ”as in his opinion Trump did.

Yesterday the United States experienced the largest protests in the murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old man killed in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who, on the floor, put a knee to his neck until suffocating him, in a scene that was videotaped and shocked the world.

The marches, in hundreds of cities of various sizes, were mostly peaceful this time, after many of the previous days included epiosodiums of violence, looting and repression, although there were riots in two cities.

In Seattle, police fired stun grenades and pepper spray as protesters threw stones, bottles, and what authorities said were “makeshift explosives,” which wounded some officers.

In Portland, where a person – a local deputy or a police officer, according to different versions picked up by the press – was wounded by a pyrotechnic device while the protesters launched fireworks, the police fired “pepper balls” at those who attacked them with “balloons of paint ”, described local media.

Also, thousands of people demonstrated again today in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Belgium in solidarity with the black community in the United States.