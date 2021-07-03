They left A Rod in an uproar: he got dressed up for the party and left him out for Jennifer Lopez, they say

“Taco Tuesday” is a party that was held in Los Angeles to which, it seems that Jennifer López was invited. The party was held at the home of Stevie Mackey, JLo’s voice coach. This event is said to have been attended by several celebrities, friends of the voice coach, including the “Diva from the Bronx.” And it is that this is friends with other celebrities such as Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Scherzringer, Kelly Rowland and the members of Coldplay, among others.

The scandal of this fact is that everything seems to indicate that Alex Rodríguez expected to receive an invitation at any moment, which did not arrive. Through social networks he questioned Stevie Mackey about it. He literally asked where his invitation was to which Stevie replied: “Anytime brother.”

So A Rod’s question: “Where is my invite – Stevie?! 😍”. Here’s Mackey’s answer: “@arod anytime brother !!” Here is the post where the brief conversation arose.

It should be noted that many have made fun of Alex’s question, since Stevie is more friends with Jennifer López and for this reason some made the former Yankees player see that what he supposed could be his invitation was now from Ben Affleck, Diva’s current boyfriend. Those who continue to believe that Rod was truly unfaithful to JLo with Madison LeCroy, They took the opportunity to answer Alex’s question very astutely, with something like: “Maybe ask your Bravo star for invites?“.

