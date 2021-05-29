They leave Rod without opportunities with JLo: They say that Ben Affleck will move to live with Jennifer Lopez



It will be that soon the fans will see JLo wearing the famous pink diamond on her finger, as if resuming her wedding engagement with him.

Photo: GCAPP. / Getty Images

It seems that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it is consolidating at a thousand per hour. People close to the singer say they are about to move in together. At the moment JLo is in Miami and Ben has also been with her. And although a paparazzi recently caught her next to Marc Anthony. Many believe this is more in relation to the joint parenting they hold. Since the salsero himself is completely involved in the upbringing of twins Emme and Max.

Another ex who is witnessing how Jennifer Lopez is moving on with her love life after her break up with the former Yankees player is Diddy, also known as Puff Daddy, who shared a photograph of the memory with the “Diva del Bronx” on Instagram. Some believe that this was a clear message from the rapper to make JLo see that he, too, could continue to be interested in her.

Alex Rodriguez is the most recent ex. And although it was said that A Rod intended to win back Jennifer López, it seems that this is already impossible. The Diva could, in a matter of weeks, share a house with Ben affleck. It is still unknown if he will move his primary residence to Miami. Some believe that the fact that she is currently enjoying her love with Ben in that city is only to give Alex Rodríguez a dose of his own medicine. Since the gossips say that he was unfaithful to “Jenny from the Block”, in the house they shared together in Miami and that all this happened during the pandemic, in 2020.

On the other hand, 2021 smiles at the singer, after her break with A Rod and even though JLo is already 51 years old, she is once again the most desired woman in Hollywood, however, Ben seems to be the winner of his heart.

Be that as it may, it seems that the story of Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López today did receive its full stop.

