Leaked audio of Donald Trump talking about his desire for 18-year-old Lindsay Lohan | Instagram Special

The president of United States; Donald trump it has become viral on social networks, because an alleged recording of a call that has Donald trump with someone else, about how much I wanted to be with Lindsay Lohan when the actress was just 18 years old, being Trump an adult.

Because of the protests for the death of George Floyd At the hands of a white police officer, the African American community, citizens and various celebrities have raised their voices in the face of injustices by the authorities for acts of racial discrimination, causing the group of hackers Anonymous appeared, after years of absence.

Yesterday, Anonymous revealed a series of evidences that relate to the president Donald trump with an alleged child trafficking network along with other names of celebrities and politicians. In addition to an alleged recording of a call from Donald trump speaking of Lindsay Lohan.

In the supposed call, Donald trump expresses his wishes and the benefits of having relations with a problematic young woman by referring to the actress Lindsay Lohan. The alleged recording is a call from 2004 when Lindsay She was barely 18 years old and was going through a tough crisis dealing with fame and personal problems.

According to this recording, the defendant spoke about the benefits of having intimacy with young women who are considered problematic, assuring that they were experts in what they were doing and mentioning that he had already seen her cleavage and had many freckles.

Despite the fact that the audios were removed from different accounts, several users continued to share the alleged recording and publish their outrage towards the president. Donald trump, accusing him of having big problems when wanting to be with a minor.

If this is true that TRUMP is talking that way about Lindsay Lohan, in 2004 when she was just 18 years old, that man is completely wrong in the head. # Anonymouspic.twitter.com / zuIbyUp1zo – -иγℓ⁷; ⟭⟬ 1B (@btsdiamond_)

May 31, 2020

Visit our YouTube channel

.