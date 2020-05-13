They leak a photograph of Salma Hayek’s daughter, she is already a teenager!

Valentina Paloma Today it is among the trends of social networks after leaking a Photography next to his mother Salma Hayek, and in which we can see that Valentina has become a teenager.

Remember that Valentina is the fruit of love between the actress Salma Hayek and the French businessman Francois Henri Pinault, and although the life of this family has been in total anonymity, a current image of the daughter of the actress was recently released.

It is worth mentioning that Valentina Paloma will celebrate her 13th birthday on September 21, so now we see her practically becoming a teenager from head to toe.

Photograph of Salma Hayek’s daughter leaked

In this image that has gone viral on social networks, we can see the daughter of Salma Hayek wearing a beautiful short dress in dark purple and Gucci brand black sneakers, a set that she accompanied with a small white bag.

A few days ago, in order to celebrate Children’s Day, the same actress published a photograph of her daughter when she was just a child, demonstrating not only the great love he feels for her, but the nostalgia caused by remembering those times. his childhood.

Valentina Paloma, one of the 6 richest girls in the world

Recall that a few days ago the name of Valentina Paloma was among the headlines of the most scandalous news in the entertainment world, after it was revealed that the actress’s daughter was sixth among the richest children in the world.

Where it was estimated that her fortune could amount to 12 million dollars, a fact that is not a great surprise since she is the daughter of one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood along with one of the most powerful entrepreneurs.

