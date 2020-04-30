© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina had a heated discussion that was recorded.

The war of dimes and diretes between Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina It is on fire, because after the singer responded to a photo in which she appears with a married man and was even pointed out by her ex-partner for having committed intra-family violence and putting her son at risk of contagion with coronavirus, now a call was leaked from a conversation they had.

And it is that Ninel Conde had given the face and responded to each of Medina’s accusations, but in this audio, who circulates on social networks, you can hear her asking for peace and he crying inconsolably so that he does not leave him.

In the call, it is also possible to hear a strong discussion between the parents of the little Emmanuel, who fight for his custody, even saying high-sounding words.

In one of the parts, Giovanni points out, “There is a grain of sand that you can cool down on, Ninel in good spirits, I beg you in the name of God.”

While Ninel says in part of the conversation, “I don’t want to, I don’t like you, you treat me badly, you treat me well for a moment and then you treat me like the chin ****, you want to control me, you want to manipulate me I don’t want to, no I want”.

Even, in a segment of the audio, the artist is heard to say, “You are going to do it, a little man like you. What I want is peace and tranquility. ” And shortly afterwards he added: “From here until the child can decide he will be with me”, to which Giovanni replies: “No, that is not true, why are you making me fight? Why are you provoking me?”

Before this call was leaked, El Bombón Asesino had gone out to publicly ask the businessman to return his son, since he has not seen him for almost two months.