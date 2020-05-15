The tenth stage of the Fair Prices plan It was presented this Friday to continue with the program carried out by the Municipality of Rosario together with the Union Union Warehouse and Self-Service Center of Rosario and local producers. Until June 12, in more than 110 stores you can find 116 products at frozen prices and there will also be benefits with a Food Card.

The launch of the new phase was carried out in the San Martin 6395 supermarket and the Mayor Pablo Javkin stressed the importance of this local experience, “which has already been in ten editions and from which Neighborhood grocers, supermarkets and merchants, local businesses ”already participated with prices accessible to the public.

“It is to this that We bet that people buy in your neighborhood, and that we can also take care of your pocket when it does, ”Javkin noted.

He also pondered the joint work between the municipality and the Centro Unión Almaceneros y Autoservicistas, “an entity so dear to the city,” he said, and He rescued “to be able to continue supporting the program even in the current circumstances.”

In the tenth stage 110 stores are attached, distributed in all districts of the city, with more than 100 products on offer from various brands, many of them from Rosario. Warehouse, cleaning and personal hygiene products can be obtained. The list of products and attached businesses can be found on the official website of the program or on the following map:

In addition to the convenient prices offered different promotions such as discounts with the Alimentar Card in some of the participating shops and 20% discount on Wednesdays with the Municipal Bank card at Almacenes de la Cadena del Centro.

During the period of social, preventive and compulsory isolation some businesses take orders over the phone so you can withdraw without delay or make home deliveries.

The Fair Prices program emerged from a broad agreement reached by the Municipality of Rosario, the Union Union Warehouse and Self-Service Center of Rosario, local and regional production companies, social entrepreneurs and recovered companies, with the aim of, on the one hand, offering consumers produce products at fair prices and, on the other, allow merchants to maintain, and even increase, the sales of participating businesses and companies.

The launch of the new stage also had the presence of the Secretary for Economic Development and Employment, Sebastián Chale; the Undersecretary of Production, María Eugenia Giovannoni; the president of the Rosario Union Warehouse Center, Juan Milito, along with other representatives of the sector.

