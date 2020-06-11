The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused different laboratories around the planet to work against the clock with the aim of creating kits that allow taking home samples..

In that context, LabCorp company managed to develop a kit that allows patients to take samples at home without having to go to a medical center.

The priority to access these tests will be at first the health workers and then it will reach the general public.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) American announced the authorization of the first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be done at home instead of going to a medical center.

Look also

Mercado Libre announced that it will add to its team more than 100 Le Pain Quotidien collaborators: what the transition will be like.

The FDA stated that the COVID-19 RT-PCR test manufactured by the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) will settle for kits that can be used by patients at home to collect samples and send them for analysis.

“Throughout this pandemic, we facilitate the development of tests to guarantee patients access to accurate diagnoses.“Explained the FDA commissioner, Stephen Hahn.

“Specifically, for tests that include collecting samples at home, We work with LabCorp to ensure that data from home samples is as safe and accurate as data from a doctor’s office, hospital, or other testing site.“he added.

How will the tests be achieved?

The kits will be offered through the company’s Pixel platform and they will initially be available to healthcare workers and emergency personnel who may have been exposed to the virus.

The LabCorp Molecular Test Test allows you to analyze a sample collected from the patient’s nose using a kit containing nasal swabs and saline.

Once patients take a swab to collect their nasal specimen, they should place it in the solution and then mail it, in a sealed package, to a LabCorp laboratory for analysis.

What LabCorp said

The laboratory advanced that will seek to make home kits called ‘Pixel’ by LabCorp COVID-19 Test available to patients in most states.

From the company confirmed that may be requested with a medical order within the next few weeks.

The home kit Includes a specific cotton swab for patients to use to collect their sample.

However, the firm confirmed that “all swabs are not the same for a test”.

For this reason, Due to sterility and cross reactivity due to the genetic material inherent in cotton swabs, other cotton swabs should not be used with this test at this time..

FDA clarified that “This authorization only applies to the specific test” by LabCorp and confirmed that “it is not a general authorization for home collection of patient samples using other swabs, other means or tests, performed entirely at home”.

The laboratory specified that FDA’s Authorization for Emergency Use (USA) allows progress in test delivery if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a coronavirus-linked questionnaire.

“Allowing people to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and will reduce the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) since tests do not require a doctor to collect the test.“LabCorp completed.