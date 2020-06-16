Companies like Spotify have complained against Apple’s rules that force them to use only their payment system.

Also, the brand has been accused of being a « guardian » who decides the rules of their environment at their convenience

Against his Pay unit, he has been accused of preventing the introduction of innovative technologies to its users.

One of the biggest challenges for big tech companies is proving to federal authorities that their business is fair to the rest of the industry. Since all these companies have enormous power and influence over their respective markets, it is very difficult for a common brand to really present a challenge. And unfortunately, these are fears that affect even the most popular organizations among the same users.

Such is the case of Apple. According to the AP, the technology brand is being investigated by authorities of the European Union (EU). This, because the block fears that both its new payment platform and the App Store are affecting healthy competition in the regional market. According to official records of the process, it will be investigated if the company is hurting consumers. This, by reducing the number of options available and inflating prices.

Around Apple Pay, we want to investigate reports that the brand restricts access to its payment ecosystem. Also, it is wanted to determine if the company limits the function of « tap and go » to its own iPhone devices. Regarding the App Store, several developers have complained that the company forces them to use their own payment system, with no option. This always results in a commission of 30 percent that directly benefits the company.

More than one brand in the reflectors

Apple is just one of many tech companies that are under investigation by authorities for anti-competitive practices. For example, Facebook generated a lot of consternation around its cryptocurrency Libra, due to the possibility that it could destroy other payment processors. In the United States (USA) Google also faces a mega process involving at least 30 attorneys general. Even Amazon could be criminally charged for some practices.

The allegations against Apple are not new, at least as far as its App Store is concerned. In fact, on other occasions, the brand has recognized that its mobile platform benefits its own applications above those of other developers. And as for its payment system, it has already been accused on other occasions of committing discriminatory acts against part of its users. So the legal process in the EU is anything but a surprise to her.

Is it possible that the brand can survive this EU investigation? Most likely, yes. These processes take time, and in general the punishments are not very severe, especially considering the enormous economic power of companies. With these advantages, it will have more than enough time for Apple to modify its businesses and give a sample of the European bloc in good faith. All you need is to get to work.

Dangers of anti-competitive practices

In virtually everyone, more than one brand has been found in the eye of the hurricane when it comes to the power of its business. In Mexico since 2018 a campaign has been carried out to reduce the preponderance of digital businesses. Nike, Universal Pictures and Sanrio got into conflict with the EU over some internationally imported activities. Even the recent purchase of Giphy by Facebook is generating waves of disapproval.

Why is it that it is so dangerous for a brand to carry out anti-competitive practices? According to UNCTAD, it can generate much less diverse and smaller markets than it could under other conditions. The UK government says it may cause a lack of innovation within the industry in question, to the dismay of the people. And some studies claim that although there are positive effects, the damage is even greater.

