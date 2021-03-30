They launch the first digital fragrance, and it cannot be put on the body or smelled



NFTs are unique files that are used to represent digital products. In other words, they can only be viewed on an electronic device, such as a computer.

Photo: wilkernet / Pixabay

Look Labs, a contemporary beauty and lifestyle studio founded in Berlin, Germany, has launched the first digital fragrance encoded in a non-expendable token, or better known as NFT. That is It is a perfume that only exists digitally, so it cannot be worn or smelled.

The fragrance is a digital version of the unisex Cyber ​​Eau de Parfum perfume, which was launched in October 2020 with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. The NFT digital file was designed in collaboration with artist Sean Caruso from Montreal.

The NFT version of Cyber ​​Eau de Parfum is now available for auction on the Rarible platform.

To make the digital version of the perfume, the scent from the physical Cyber ​​Eau de Parfum was extracted using infrared spectroscopy and represented in the digital artwork as spectrum data, Look Labs explained, according to Cointelegraph.

Regarding the design of the NFT, Caruso said it was inspired by the original packaging of the physical perfume bottle. He said:

“For the NFT, I was inspired by the original Cyber ​​Eau de Parfum bottle and bottle. I wanted a photorealistic representation of the bottle with the label illuminated and the NIR data represented as a colorful spectrogram. ”

Only ten NFTs of the perfume are available for auction on Rarible. Each of the ten NFT’s comes with a physical collector’s edition of the Cyber ​​Eau de Parfum perfume with a printed OLED label that glows red when pressed.

