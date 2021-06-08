They launch new WhatsApp function Only for Android!

They launch a new WhatsApp function Only for Android! | Pixabay

They have recently released a new trick WhatsApp, which is found as Flash Calls, however it will only be available on smartphones Android, so if you have one of these devices keep reading.

Everything seems to indicate that the functionality revealed by the WABetaInfo portal will allow users of the application to verify their accounts by means of a phone call.

As you can see, WhatsApp continues to work on new tools and the messaging application owned by Facebook announced a week ago the future arrival of the multi-device function and news about disappearing messages on the platform.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to record a call without them noticing

This is how now, the specialized portal WABetaInfo has discovered in the beta 2.21.11.7 of the application a functionality that will allow Android users to verify their account by means of an automatic call.

The tool, according to the portal, is called ‘Flash Calls’, and unfortunately for the moment, it is unknown when it will be available to all users.

It should be noted that the function will be optional and, thanks to its use, WhatsApp will contact the user by means of a call in order to verify that this is the true owner of the account in question.

Once the user answers the call, the application will hang up automatically, since the only objective of the communication is to verify that the last telephone number in the registry of his telephone is equal to the number that gives him the 6-digit code .

As mentioned by WABetaInfo, this novelty will not reach ‘smartphones’ that have iOS as an operating system, that is, the iPhone.

This is because Apple does not offer any public API to be able to read the call history of its users.

It may interest you: Dance Kimberly Loaiza with a tiny crossover top and shorts!

As we mentioned before, the functionality is optional and the user can continue to verify their account through SMS messages.

Likewise, WhatsApp undertakes not to use the information about incoming calls for any purpose beyond the verification of the account in question.

It should be noted that the verification codes of the messaging application have long drawn the attention of cybercriminal groups who, using social engineering, try to convince users to deliver them without realizing it.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This new functionality supposes, on paper, an extra layer of protection although, yes, at the cost of giving WhatsApp permission to access more information.

On the other hand, there will soon be new functions for WhatsApp users, as shared by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook; and Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp; with the person in charge of WABetaInfo.

Among these new features is the multi-device mode, a new mode for temporary messages and content removal.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez’s dress nothing hides … and surprises!

This is how the company itself has acknowledged that it is working to make this novelty available in one or two months in beta.

One of them is the multi-device mode, which will allow the user to use their WhatsApp account on four different devices from the main mobile, among which iPad can be included, and without having an active internet connection on it.

And to implement more privacy measures in WhatsApp, they are also working on another ‘see once’ function, with which the photos and videos will be automatically deleted when the receiver has seen them, although the possibility of taking screenshots of screen.