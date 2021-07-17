They launch a Shazam for birds that allows you to identify which species it is by its song

. videos

Guatemala grapples with low vaccination amid the fourth wave of covid-19

Guatemala City, Jul 16 . .- Guatemala is at the bottom of the vaccination records against covid-19 in Latin America, while popular discontent grows over the lack of doses and the rise of the fourth wave of the disease . With 16.3 million inhabitants, Guatemala has one of the worst vaccination rates in the American continent, according to official records and international organizations, since only 228,832 people have received the two doses for a complete immunization, which represents the 1.4% of the total population. In addition, 917,645 people have received a first dose -5.53% – and, in total, the Government has administered 1,146,477 doses, which in 76% have been AstraZeneca, 19% Sputnik V and 5% of Modern Despite the fact that more vaccines have arrived in recent weeks, as a result of donations from the United States and the Sputnik V acquisition contract, it seems distant that the distribution and execution of the national vaccination plan, suitable for 10.5 million Guatemalans – everyone over 18- run soon. NO MASS VACCINATION For the doctor and former Secretary General of Planning of the Presidency (2008-2012), Karin Slowing, the possibility of having a “mass vaccination” in the Central American country is still unknown. This, despite the fact that there are “two million doses of vaccines available”, but “we have yet to see the conditions to see how mass vaccination is going to take place”, since it has not seen “the corresponding expansion of institutional capacity to administer it “, he claimed. “It is not about opening more vaccination venues, but about diversifying strategies and strengthening personnel,” said the coordinator of the NGO Data Laboratory, which does statistical research on the pandemic in Guatemala. According to data compiled by the University of Oxford, based on official information from each country, Guatemala is at the bottom of the list of doses administered per 100 people in the countries of the continent. Thus, it lags far behind leaders like Uruguay, with 128.35 doses per 100 inhabitants; Chile, with 126.85 doses, and Canada, the United States and the Dominican Republic, with 117, 100 and 83 doses per 100 people, respectively. At site 33, the last link on the continent, is Guatemala, with 6.4 doses administered per 100 people, surpassed even by Jamaica, Paraguay, Honduras and Venezuela, with averages above nine, 11, 11 and 14 doses per every 100 people. SHORTAGE IN THE INTERIOR Efe verified how vaccines have reached the interior of the country, with an indigenous predominance, as in the case of San Juan Sacatepéquez, a town that is about 24 kilometers northwest of the country’s capital, with the majority of inhabitants of Mayan Kaqchikel ethnic group. In a health center located in the municipal hall, a maximum of 200 people can be vaccinated each day, according to sources at the vaccination site. The first users arrive a couple of hours before opening, with the first rays of the sun. On Thursday, the Kaqchikel of San Juan, over 60 and a minority over 50, got some first doses of the drug from Moderna and second doses from AstraZeneca. People can only arrive by appointment despite the many problems that it represents for the rural population, with pain of speaking on the phone to the official numbers of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, due to the language barrier and racism, or the no access to internet and mobile phones, mainly in the elderly population. A woman who was vaccinated, older than 60, told Efe that her 65-year-old neighbor assured her that the vaccine against covid-19 was made “with dog blood” and that it was “satanic.” In addition to the misinformation by popular sayings, the religious factor is added, as another woman indicated that the evangelical churches were asking their parishioners not to get vaccinated. Despite the messages and the bombardment of negative information, the woman went to the health center because she preferred to be safe against the virus, also of silent contagion among the rural population due to the prevailing skepticism. In total, Guatemala registers 3,439,800 doses of vaccines received to prevent the spread of covid-19, both by donations and private acquisition or through the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO). Most of the doses are from the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, acquired by the Covax mechanism, and Moderna, donated by the United States, in addition to those bought from Russia. Guatemala is the sixteenth country in the region with the most positive cases registered, with 327,755 and the thirteenth with the most deaths (9,834), since March 2020, when the Government recorded the first infections and deaths. It is, however, the country with the most deaths in Central America, despite the fact that Panama and Costa Rica outnumber it in infections. Emiliano Castro Sáenz .