“They lack geopolitical intelligence, there is amateurism and lightness in their attitude”

The open crisis between Spain and Morocco caused by the hospitalization in Spain of the leader Frente Polisario, Brahim ghali, who entered the country under a false identity, has been commented by political analyst Omar Dahbi, who has stressed that Ghali’s reception constitutes a “serious violation” of Spanish law and this attitude of the Spanish Government has “discredited Spain before the European authorities “.

“An Executive who has agreed to bypass the judicial power of his own country by welcoming into his territory an individual wanted by this same power with a false identity is capable of anything“Dahbi explained in an interview on the L’info en face program broadcast by the Matin TV channel.

Dahbi, author of the book Morocco-Spain: the war of the shadows, has stated that “Morocco felt stabbed in the back.” In his opinion, Spain seeks divert attention of the case of Brahim Ghali before the European institutions calling for the european solidarity On the case of the recent events in Ceuta, Dahbi said, referring to the entry last week of some 8,000 irregular immigrants into the Spanish city due to the passivity of Moroccan police at the border.

According to the political analyst, “no parallelism can be drawn” between the Brahim Ghali case and what happened on the Ceuta border because they are two totally different issues, he said.

Dahbi has argued that Morocco fights cross-border organized crime out of conviction and out of duty to the international community. “When Morocco too exchange information on terrorism cases with other countries to save them attacksIt does so because it firmly believes that it is a value to fight against this scourge (…). When the Kingdom (Morocco) fights against illegal immigration, it does so because it has established it as a philosophy and a doctrine, “he assured.

Dahbi recalled that the Spanish have not yet grasped the scope of the change that the northern region has experienced and has signaled the lack of a clear long-term vision in the level of power in Spain towards its southern neighbors, especially Morocco, indicating that the Spaniards position themselves in a short-term attitude and they suffer from the lack of true governmental cohesion and of true statesmen in the field of decision-making.

“I regret that the Spanish have neither vision nor will and lack geopolitical intelligence“, he pointed out when saying that Spain” today needs to have good relations with Morocco, two countries so close and in a region threatened by all forms of crime (terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking …) “.

In his opinion, “unfortunately, there is amateurism and lightness in the attitude of the Government in Spain. A state that respects itself must speak to its public opinion to explain what has really happened clearly and unequivocally, and make those responsible assume their responsibilities, “added the political analyst.

For Dahbi, Spain “should normally start an exchange with Morocco to first clarify the situation with all its details and work out together a way out of the crisis. There is no agreement in the case of Brahim Ghali because it is a case before the Spanish justice and of fairness towards the victims. “

“We need to have a serious exchange to establish a timetable to really talk about the future, about cooperation and the strategic alliance, “he said.

Dahbi has also indicated that the Spanish should stop thinking about weighing up the two southern neighbors. “Or bet on the one who is winning the real battles and it is imposed as a serious ally that is developing, that has a project for the future, that helps them, that supports them and that has always reached out to them with so many sacrifices made, or they are heading to a State overcome by local geopolitics and regional “, has emphasized.

Has also considered that uA way out of the crisis is highly desirable for two friendly and allied countries at the service of their respective interests and peoples and that they have the opportunity to build a true relationship for the future today. “There must be political will and courage in Spain to move forward together and enter into a dynamic of codevelopment,” he concluded.