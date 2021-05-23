They know the death of their son in Ceuta from a photo

Between Monday and Tuesday, thousands of people from Morocco they crossed I swam and how could the breakwater and the fence that separate Castillejos from Ceuta encouraged by the relaxation of surveillance by the Moroccan authorities. Thousands of people with first and last names, with a story behind and who were looking for a better life across the border. One of those stories is that of Sabir Azzouz, a young man from 19 years you didn’t get it. Dead drowned and his family has found out from a photo received on the mobile phone.

Sabir is one of the two fatalities among the thousands of people who between Monday and Tuesday crossed from Morocco to Ceuta by swimming. (Photo: Diego Radames / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to El Faro de Ceuta, Sabir was one of the thousands of young people who last Monday, upon learning what was happening, jumped into the water with what they were wearing to try to reach Spanish soil. He, unlike his peers, did not make it. It is one of the two fatalities of that avalanche of people that lasted two days and that has caused a humanitarian crisis with thousands of affected. Among them, hundreds of children who wait, alone and in a ship, to be able to return to their families on the other side of the fence.

It is unknown whether Sabir’s body is the one found last Monday or the one found on Thursday afternoon, but it is known that it comes from a family of five siblings who tries to assimilate the news and the way they met her. It was through a photo sent to your mobile phone What His father, Mohamed, learned that his son had not arrived to the mainland safe and sound.

“He left with more friends when he found out that everyone was passing by,” Mohamed, who lives with his entire family in Castillejos, told El faro de Ceuta. Now they wait for news of how to recover the body of their son. With the border closed since the start of the pandemic and unable to cross for an identification in person, the situation is especially complicated.

The aforementioned local media indicates that the Criminalistics Laboratory of the Civil Guard Judicial Police has taken Sabir’s fingerprints to pass them on to Rabat and proceed with the identification.

When the avalanche of people began, the young man was at his grandmother’s house in another town and when he found out he returned home “running.” He left some things and went straight to Tarajal to cross, pushed by the idea of ​​being able to find a better future on the other side of the border than the one he had in Morocco, where the closure of the Tarajal 2 pass just before the pandemic ended his source of income, the moving goods with a trolley, as El Faro de Ceuta points out. On July 10, he would have turned 20 years old.

