In the face of a pandemic, Bill and Melinda Gates have been storing food in their basement for years

Amid the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people around the world are stocking up on food, toilet paper, and other products for fear of possible shortages.

But for Bill and Melinda Gates this is not a problem, and is that the millionaire couple began storing non-perishable food in their basement for years.

This is how Melinda told BBC Radio Live; “Several years ago, we talked about: What if there was no clean water? What if there wasn’t enough food? Where could we go? What could we do as a family? So I think we should leave those preparations to ourselves. ”

Melinda Gates also referred to the spread of COVID-19 around the world and assured that “this is a disease in which we are all together.”

“What we talk about most at home every night now is how lucky we are. We understand our privilege. When we say thank you every night, what we appreciate is that we are not struggling to put a plate of food on the table like so many families around the world. ”

In 2010 Bill Gates warned of an impending pandemic

As you may recall, in 2010, Bill warned of an impending pandemic in a post written after the 2009 H1N1 outbreak.

In 2018, the millionaire again referred to the subject and asked the world to be prepared for such an event that “it should concern us all”, as he said at an event organized by the Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM ).

“The world needs to prepare for pandemics in the same way that they would prepare for war.”

In his talk, Bill Gates said that the greatest threat to humanity is not a nuclear bomb, but a virus:

“If something kills more than 10 million people in the coming decades, it is most likely a highly infectious virus rather than a war.“.

The billionaire also reported that while governments have invested enough resources in nuclear weapons, “they have invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic.”

He gave as an example the Ebola epidemic, which did not spread further because “the virus was not transmitted through the air or spread to cities. It was lucky. Next time we might not have that much“

