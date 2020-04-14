The Colombian confessed in public that since he was a child he dreams of Thalía

April 14, 20207: 17 a.m.

Maluma is one of the reggaeton singers who has managed to impact the music industry since its inception, since he has always known how to sympathize with his audience in a very pleasant and reliable way.

In addition to the aforementioned, the singer has been romantically related to singer Thalía on several occasions because on more than one occasion he has been observed with a somewhat suspicious closeness.

As if that were not enough, he recently claimed in an interview that he has been madly in love with Thalía since he was a child “Well, I did have a little crush. Thalía was a bomb in Maria the neighborhood, dad. It was my platonic love. “

The aforementioned, managed to explode to social networks in seconds, therefore the video we are talking about has hundreds of comments, among which we highlight “Everything already makes sense, Maluma wants to conquer Thalía”.

