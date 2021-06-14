They kiss at last! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in public | .

Name “Bennifer“is officially back! Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they finally kissed in public, this confirms that their relationship has been renewed.

After a couple of weeks full of speculation that the couple who ended their relationship and even their engagement in 2004, now the couple has reconciled and their followers are more than happy since since 2002 they were a “Super couple”.

Both being two great Hollywood celebrities still better known today than 17 years ago when they began their affair.

A paparazzi captured the couple spending a nice afternoon next to the twins of the Diva from the BronxsAlthough the image is not one hundred percent clear, the protagonists of “Gigli” are easily identified, this was undoubtedly one of the open secrets that we hoped would finally be made official.

It seems that after just over two months since the statement of JLo’s break with the former player was shared Alex Rodriguez, both she and Affleck managed to revive love quickly, possibly this love never left, as it is said that for the singer interpreter of “On The Floor“This had been her first strong love breakup.

In a video that was shared on Instagram 3 hours ago, where apparently this account is dedicated to the couple, they both appear very relaxed giving affection in public, as they began to kiss the most tender.

After they finish giving this tender kiss on the lips, the leading actor of Batman from DC Comics hugs his partner very tenderly while she outlines a big smile that has not been seen for a couple of years.

The hug lasted only a few seconds because how they were Max and Emme Jennifer Lopez’s children, Affleck was also paying attention to them because the young man showed him something on his cell phone and he immediately paid attention, both he and the beautiful mother.

A few seconds later Emme came from behind JLo and rested his head on Jennifer’s shoulder to pay attention to his brother and what he was showing them on his cell phone.

The publication was made on Instagram a couple of hours ago, so far it has more than 7 thousand reproductions and several comments where Internet users are more than excited to see them together again, although it was something that was already expected to surprise To see them together again is something that cannot be avoided, especially because of how radiant they both look being together, it seems that time has not passed for either of them.

It was recently shared that Jennifer Lopez He would move to Los Angeles to be able to be closer to the actor and for the relationship to work and flow even more, this implies having his children close by, so he was also looking for a school for both of them in that city.

Something that surprised several Internet users was also the fact that the singer and actress met with her ex-husband and father of her children Marc Anthony, who said to do everything possible to be happy, after their separation they both became very good friends, especially for their children who since they separated have only seen good and positive things in their parents in terms of their relationship as an ex-partner and parents.

Both are more than happy, after 17 years to meet again in an emotional and loving way must be something that both were waiting for a long time, because it was not long since the singer separated, coinciding for the first time that the two were singles