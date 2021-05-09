“They killed my mother again”: Latina sisters fight with the federal funding bureaucracy COVID-19 in New York



Congestion during the pandemic.

Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP / Getty Images

“We feel as if our mother was killed again. It is such a great pain, as if she did not matter ”, this is how Olga Rodríguez with her sister Carmen Ruiz summarized the bureaucratic drama they face after the death of their mother from coronavirus in New York.

It is a new pain, after the blow itself by the death of Mrs. Rosa Serrano last year. “She was a happy and strong person. For all the special days we were all here! She was someone we looked up to, ”Rodríguez told NY1 Noticias.

In March of last year Serrano and his daughter Carmen were infected with the coronavirus. They were both hospitalized at the same time at Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side, where 83 year old lady never recovered and died on April 10.

A year later, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is managing funds to cover the funeral expenses of those who died from COVID-19. Rodríguez wanted to request this help, but when he began to collect the documentation, he was surprised: His mother’s death certificate does not state that she died from the coronavirus.

“Until this year when we looked and what we checked, what it says there is that she died a natural death,” says the troubled daughter.

According to FEMA, those applying for help must present a death certificate stating that the death was caused by coronavirus or possible derived symptoms, within the United States and regardless of whether the deceased was not a legal resident of the country.

Olga believes that in those months the doctors were so busy that they did not specify the cause of her mother’s death. In the congresswoman’s office Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, one of the sponsors of this federal aid program, acknowledge that this situation was foreseeable “for those who lost their loved ones in February, March and early April (2020), when the evidence was limited and our understanding of the virus was evolving “.

For those in Olga’s situation, there are two possible solutions: through the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene portal, a change in the death certificate can be attempted. In addition, FEMA explained that it will accept other “evidence”, without specifying what type of documents it will consider valid. For now, both Mount Sinai Hospital and Ocasio Cortez’s office have volunteered to help these sisters.