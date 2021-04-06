They killed his wife, a serious mistake. Trailer and poster for ‘No Regrets’ (by Tom Clancy)’

Amazon has released the trailer and poster for ‘No regrets‘, a film produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan that will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on April 30.

The film, which is expected to be the first installment of a franchise, is part of the agreement signed between Amazon Studios and the Outlier Society. An exclusive and global agreement for television and cinema under which the company owned by Jordan and chaired by Elizabeth Raposo will produce and acquire films that will be included in the list of original titles of Prime Video.

In ‘No regrets‘We will meet John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the universe Jack Ryan: A Navy Seal Marine discovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. When a squad of Russian soldiers kill John Kelly’s family in retaliation for their participation in a secret operation, he begins to pursue them at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow Navy SEAL and a strange CIA agent, Kelly’s mission inadvertently uncovers a covert plot that threatens to lead the United States and Russia to war. Divided between personal honor and loyalty to his country Kelly, now under the name of John Clark will have to fight his enemies mercilessly to avoid disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Paramount Pictures, Skydance and New Republic Pictures present ‘No regrets‘, a Weed Road Pictures, The Saw Mill and Outlier Society production directed by Stefano Sollima (‘ Sicario: The Day of the Soldier ‘,’ ZeroZeroZero ‘) and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples from a novel by Tom Clancy.

Michael B. Jordan heads a cast that also includes Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. Its producers are Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, Andr Nemec and Michael B. Jordan himself, while its executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Alana Mayo, Denis L Stewart and Gregory Lessans.

