“They killed him for changing things”: Oliver Stone on Kennedy assassination – El Sol de México

CANNES. With new evidence released over the past 30 years by declassifying secret material, filmmaker Oliver Stone believes it is clear that John Fitzgerald Kennedy was killed “because he was changing things too much.”

And although he assures that there is no absolute truth and that we will never know exactly what happened – “I hardly get close,” he says -, he is convinced that there was a conspiracy against Kennedy because “he really fought for peace in the world and paid a high price for it. “

Young people do not know much about Kennedy and that is one of the reasons why Oliver Stone believes that we must continue to vindicate his figure and investigate what happened that November 22, 1963 in Dallas.

That’s what he does in “JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass”, a documentary presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival that overwhelms with data and evidence drawn from the vast amount of declassified documents since Stone released his film “JFK” in 1991.

More than two million pages have been made public in the 30 years that have passed.

Among the things that make it clear, as the director said at a press conference on Tuesday, is the fact that Lee Harvey Oswald was never on the sixth floor of the Dealey Plaza warehouse in Dallas, the place from which he allegedly shot Kennedy. .

“Oswald was not on the sixth floor and was involved with the CIA until 1963”, just before the assassination. “The evidence presented by the Warren Commission, the bullets, the weapons, the fingerprints, are fraudulent” and it was clear that “there was a plot, with more than one shooter.”

These are the main elements provided by Stone’s documentary, which focuses on the lies of the CIA and the contradictions in the testimonies of the doctors who participated in the autopsy of the president of the United States, as well as the alleged manipulation of the body. by Kennedy.

“There were many enemies of Kennedy,” said the director, for whom the most important thing is to discover the reason for his assassination. Although in his opinion it is clear.

He signed the first treaty between the Soviet Union and the United States; I was looking for peace in Cuba; he wanted to improve relations with Asia and Africa; he planned to withdraw from Vietnam once he won the 1964 elections.

“Where has an American president been seen to do that so consistently after him?” Asked the director, who assured that “the reason for the assassination was the changes; Kennedy was changing things too much.”

“It is important that young people see the movie” because Kennedy’s death has caused the United States to have a “wrong history.” “Things have changed, but we can reverse them,” he added.

A documentary that was to be a four-hour series and that finally remained in a single film in which they have gathered all the available information about the murder and that has been made because they found funding in England, as the producer, Bob, underlined. Wilson.

And asked whether Kennedy became an icon by his early death and the possibility that his policy had become disappointing, Stone flatly denied it.

“He was a man of principle” since he was a senator and he would not have abandoned them. If he had won the elections in 1964 and then his brother Robert in 1968, there would have been 16 years of a very different government. “We would not be where we are today.”

Stone also had time to talk about current affairs, about the need for the United States and Russia to understand each other in the face of the threat of climate change and expressed his hope that the new American administration of Joe Biden will end the policy of hostilities towards China, Iran. , Venezuela or Cuba.

And about the situation in his country, he affirmed that “there is more censorship than we think”, in social networks and in the media, which do not report what is really happening in the world. “It’s sad”.

Regarding his new projects, he said that now his great concern is CO2 and he is preparing a film about all the possible ways to provide clean energy to the world.