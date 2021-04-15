They killed a Mexican delivery man with three bullets in East Harlem; no clues to the killer



The NYDP investigates the facts.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Francisco Villalba Vitinio came to the United States almost a decade ago. He was a native of the state of Guerrero (southern Mexico) and worked as a food delivery man in Manhattan. He had dreams and desire to improve his life, like millions of Mexican immigrants, but on the night of March 29 they ended his life with three shots.

Almost a month has passed since the man of Nahua origin (an indigenous community of Guerrero) was assassinated in East Harlem and the police have no indication of the suspect.

It was almost 11 at night when “Paco” went to deliver an order to the back of a public school, when allegedly a subject approached to steal his bicycle, they struggled and that was when he shot him, taking his life.

Although the NYPD suspect that the motive for the crime was an assault, A few meters ahead, the Mexican’s bicycle was found.

“He was a hard worker, he didn’t mess with anyone, he tried to avoid problems”, Pedro, Paco’s brother, told the newspaper El Sur de México.

Paco immigrated to the United States in 2012 at the age of 20. In 2019 he joined the ranks of thousands of delivery men in New York in order to earn money to send his wife and daughter.

“The day my brother was killed, I saw him before, we ran into each other, I asked him how he was and he said okay, everything is calm. He and I work around this area of ​​East Harlem, that’s why we met often “added Pedro.

Indigenous migrants have double complications in adapting to the United States, as they have to learn Spanish and English at the same time.

The distributors’ union demanded justice for Paco, since progress in the police investigations has been nil.

Press Release in Spanish: “Enough is enough. They rob us, mug us, and kill us every day for doing our job. How many more have to die to protect us as #Deliveristas? #JusticeForFrancisco #NYCDeliveryWorkers – # LosDiveristasUnidos @workersjusticep pic.twitter.com/lQU9JURFNk – Workers Justice ✊🏾 (@workersjusticep) April 2, 2021

“It’s enough. They rob us, mug us, and kill us every day for doing our job. How many more have to die to protect us as #Deliveristas? #JusticeForFrancisco #NYCDeliveryWorkers – # LosDiveristasUnidos @workersjusticep “.

“That this does not go unpunished”, said Sergio Ajche, leader of Los Deliveristas Unidos. Several members of the community held a vigil after the crime and promise not to stop.

“It was a hate crime,” many say.

Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York, assured that they are making all the efforts to achieve progress in the case.

“We are working day and night to bring justice for Francisco, we contacted the family to explain that we are reviewing the camera recordings and that this case is very important to us. Any detail that the Mexican community can give us is important, even if they think that it is a small detail is relevant “, said Islas in a virtual meeting with representatives of the Mexican community.

Keep reading: “Kill or die”, this is New York today, according to the grandmother of a child shot by a gang