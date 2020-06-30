One of the lawyers who defended the boss’s mother was assassinated

After being held in Silao, Guanajuato, the lawyers who represented the family of José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, “El Marro”, they were attacked by unknown subjects in Irapuato where one of them was killed.

The attack took place around 8:30 pm on Sunday 28, after María Eva N, mother of the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, who monopolizes the fuel trade in the area, along with four other people, were released from Cereso de Puentecillas, as no evidence was presented to link them to the process.

