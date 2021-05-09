They kill the singer Julio Verdugo; they shot him dead in the territory of the Sinaloa Cartel



Crime scene.

Photo: TVP video capture / PMX Portal / / Courtesy

Julio Verdugo young singer from music regional mexican was assassinated at dawn this Sunday when he was leaving his house located in Culiacan capital of the state of Sinaloa on Mexico, area where the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) group of drug trafficking headed by Ismael “the May” Zambada Y the Chapitos, son of Joaquin “the Chapo” Guzman, has its main center of operations.

The crime occurred when the victim identified as July “N”, 23, was attacked by a subject around 3:30 in the morning (local time) while driving a gold-colored Dodge Chrysler pickup along Las Torres Boulevard and Solidaridad Avenue, in the neighborhood. The Huizaches of Culiacán, reported the Rio Doce site.

According to reports, it was at least one aggressor who shot the young man and then fled the scene of the crime to an unknown destination.

Authorities arrived at the site and found the singer no longer vital signs in the pilot’s seat. Reports indicated that investigating officers found several handgun shells at the crime scene.

July Executioner He was the lead singer of a group known as Julio Verdugo and Los 3 de Culiacán and at just 26 years old he was an interpreter of songs like Me Present.

Crimes against celebrities and their families

Crime against July Executioner It is the third against celebrities and their families in less than a month in Mexico. The first was on April 17 when Irving Olivas, his wife and son, just one year and 8 months old, all relatives of Alfredito Olives, were murdered in the municipality of Zapopan in the state of Jalisco, territory of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

They kill the brother of singer Alfredito Olivas, his wife and a baby in Mencho territory | La Opinion https://t.co/5bcv2AZRn1 – La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) April 19, 2021

After the multiple murder, the accusations against the father of Alfredito Olives, Alfred Olives Valenzuela aka the Chapo Alfred or the Alpha, who has been accused of having relations with him drug trafficking.

Alex Quintero, singer of narcocorridos, is assassinated on stage | La Opinion https://t.co/mQfmqVcg85 – La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) April 26, 2021

And a week later on April 25, Alex Quintero singer from narcocorrido, was shot to death during an attack that left two other people wounded, when he was at a private party, in the municipality of Cash me, in the state of Sonora on Mexico, precisely in the place that next to Splice Y Guaymas, the Chapo Alfred or the Alpha, has been accused by narcomantas of being behind a criminal group that has a presence in that border entity and for which he has been blamed for the violence in the area.

