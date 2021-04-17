They kill the brother of singer Alfredito Olivas, his wife and a baby in Mencho territory



Crime scene of Alfredito Olivas’s brother.

Photo: Video capture / Courtesy

The brother of singer Alfredito Olivas, his wife and a baby were murdered in the municipality of Zapopan in the state of Jalisco in Mexico, in the territory of drug dealer Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias “the Mencho”Leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The crime occurred in Periférico and 5 de Mayo, in the colony San Juan de OcotánAccording to social media reports, a pickup truck was observed at the scene of the crime Cadillac Escalade black color 2021 model JSJ-5870 plates said which was left in the area with several impacts from a firearm projectile and unconscious people inside.

Read more: Chapito sends a message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos persecute people who cross the US-Mexico border// Emma, ​​La Catrina and La Cholita, dead or in jail that’s how the narco women ended up// Photos of the Chinese Anthrax dead in the morgue // VIDEO: Hitmen are filmed while murdering a young girl// Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

The vehicle had 5 occupants, medical services corroborated the death of a man, a woman; both of legal age as well as a 1 year 8 month old baby due to impacts from a firearm projectile.

It was also reported that one more woman who identified herself as a domestic worker and another 4-year-old minor were injured by the impact of the truck.

According to the injured, moments before, they had been circulating through Peripheral in the sense of South to North and at the height of San Juan de Ocotán they performed the detonations and that caused the driver to lose control and hit the retaining wall of the subway that is located at the crossroads of the place.

You may also like:

El Kalimba, the criminal who whipped women and ended up dismembered

Hitmen hang entire family; girl among the victims // VIDEO: CJNG dismembers a woman alive

Narcos threaten doctors for coronavirus // Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

Actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball shot to death

VIDEO: They kill a narcocorrido singer with 100 bullets; that’s how his truck was

VIDEO: The last moments of the CJNG’s Catrina, she had a gunshot wound to her neck