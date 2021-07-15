They kill the brother of rapper C-Kan after a soccer game in Guadalajara – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Rapper Daniel Maldonado Ramos, known as El Ruffian and brother of rapper C-Kan, died at the 78 clinic in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after being shot during a soccer game in the Nueva Provincia neighborhood.

“Stop sending messages to me that break me more, pray for him or go to fire him. Leave the questions and the intrigue for another occasion, thank you all for the messages of love towards him ”, reads a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account.

Daniel Maldonado Ramos attended a soccer tournament yesterday afternoon on the fields of the Club Deportivo Provincia, on the corner of Telegrafistas and Arquímides streets, and after a play during the game, a discussion began and tempers warmed.

Once the game was over, the attackers waited for the rapper on the outskirts of the courts and shot him with a firearm in the abdomen.

Millennium Information