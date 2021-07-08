They kill ‘El Junior’, son of ‘Tío Gil’, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel

This Wednesday afternoon, “El Junior”, Gilberto Rivera Maravilla, son of the disappeared drug trafficker, Gilberto Rivera, alias “Tio Gil”, who was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Chiapas and operated on the border of Mexico with Guatemala, was executed. the bedside area. The bodyguards were also executed at the scene.

“El Junior” was traveling aboard an Audi vehicle, accompanied by another Renault-type vehicle, at the time he was hit by two other units on Rosario El Sabinal street, in the Campanario subdivision, in the western area of ​​Tuxtla Gutiérrez, from where he fired. Several high-powered ak47-type weapons were found at the site.

At the site, 3 bodies were left lying on the street and three more inside the units. One of the bodies belonged to “El Junior.” So far it is unknown who executed “El Junior”.

Hours later, the two units in which the hitmen were traveling were abandoned at the height of the Ciudad Maya subdivision, in the municipality of Ocozocuautla.

The Attorney General of the state of Chiapas announced that it is investigating the motive for the execution, while it will be the Attorney General of the Republic, who will delve into the investigation of the crime.

jcp