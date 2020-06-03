Mexico City.- A criminal group kidnapped the head of ATMs at a branch of BBVA México, placed what they called an “explosive belt” and then forced her to steal 10 million pesos in cash.

According to information from the investigation, last Friday, Karina ‘S’, 36, was intercepted by the command, they put her belt that, according to her words was TNT, they gave her a phone and forced her to steal the money from the vault of branch 3497, located in the Gustavo A. Madero city hall.

14 mp are stolen from a bank and they did not even step on the branch. A group of thieves put a belt bomb on the head of cashiers of a bank of @bbva in the #GAM, to force her to rob. This is how it happened: pic.twitter.com/6wbsk7xx4k – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) June 3, 2020

During the video call in which they threatened to kill the cashier manager and her family, she was instructed to remove the cash.

The criminals announced that the “explosive belt” key was inside the car, from which they forced her to get off, then they told her to walk for about five minutes and then she could remove the explosive, otherwise they would blow it up.

The victim reported to the authorities, who found the alleged explosive. Elements of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) examined it) and realized that it did not represent any risk.

They detailed that the belt with was made up of a current regulator, a spark arrester and four pyrotechnic devices, with 32 grams of powder. The criminals fled with the loot.

The employee, safe: BBVA

Through a statement, BBVA Mexico reported that her Karina ‘S’ is unharmed and that she and the banking institution are working closely with the authorities to clarify the incident.

