Edy worked in general services for years. Two years ago he graduated as a vigilante. He is 51 years old. Three children and five grandchildren.

Both spaces are about four square meters, they are cold and dark and have a small window that faces the street.

In the first one there is no private bathroom or internet or kitchen: it is in a tenancy. In the second —usually the administration office— there was no bed, he was away from his family and he risked his work shifts exceeding his duties.

He opted for the latter. And what was initially an autonomous decision, embodied in a contract signed by her, turned into a scandal about the alleged closure of a vulnerable vigilante by her wealthy employers in a country traumatized by social exclusion.

“They kept me in a high class building and I accepted it and I feel guilty because I I shouldn’t have allowed that“She says, who denounced the building for” personal injury “and” illegal constraint, “a lesser degree of the crime of kidnapping.

Sick and “manipulated”

Fonseca, 51, was for decades a general service employee at homes and businesses until two years ago he graduated as a vigilante and started working on it.

She is a single mother of three children and grandmother of four children, with a fifth on the way.



BBCFonseca, diabetic and with colon cancer, suffered post traumatic stress after the incident in the Luz Marina building.

Described by those who know her as a smiling, gentle and proactive person, Fonseca was diagnosed with diabetes and colon cancer During last year.

Following the incident at the Luz Marina building, which included heavy media exposure amid public outrage, she developed facial paralysis, trembling hands, and a rare involuntary eye movement that turns her eyes white for a few seconds.

The doctors conclusion: post traumatic stress disorder.

“Those were days of confinement, of helplessness, of knowing that things were happening here in my house and I couldn’t be there,” he says, between cries that interrupt the interview in a room decorated with stuffed animals and family photos. What was happening: your son is addicted to drugs.

Two members of the building’s board who spoke to BBC Mundo said that Edy was not forced to work sick, that she was “manipulated” by other residents and that, instead of holding her, his treatment of her was “caring” and “compassionate” .

The case shocked Colombians: dozens planted in front of the building in the form of a protest. The lives of the residents, and it is likely that the value of the property, changed. Edy’s story touched deep fibers of a society marked by classism and violence in the seventh most unequal economy in the world, according to the World Bank.

Some experts called it “human trafficking”; others, “kidnapping”. But both sides – including Edy’s attorneys, who have so far not charged him – agree that It couldn’t have been like thisBecause she had the keys to the building and could have left when she felt “locked”.

Why then did he not leave?



BBCEl now famous Luz Marina building.

Facts and versions

Fonseca lived in the Luz Marina building from March 25 to April 23. He had agreed with the board members and the administration that instead of coming and going every day it was better to stay there and make a shift from 8AM to 6PM each day.

Oscar Osorio, chairman of the board and principal appointed in the scandal, remembers it this way: “We told him (Edy) … we propose that he take his turn and that the rest of your time stays here. With this we avoid having a transmission vector for the people in the building, who are mostly elderly people, and we guarantee their accommodation and food. ”

To their ordinary salary of 1,300,000 (US $ 325) they added a bonus of 1,200,000 pesos (US $ 300), according to invoices shown to BBC Mundo.

Edy denies it: “They gave me 15,000 pesos (US $ 3.75) a day for meals; I had to save part of the lunch for lunch (dinner) ”.



BBC This is the space where Edy slept in the Luz Marina building. According to the employers, “she said she was better here than at home.” She denies it.

Osorio says that Fonseca did not report any health problems at the time and said that in the building “she had better conditions than at home,” which she denies.

Before the pandemic, Edy had two colleagues on a three-shift schedule. They both left their jobs for different reasons.

“The schedules were not kept because there was no one to do the things that I did,” she says. “They asked me to do the cleaning and the garbage at night and I had to clean floors and glass and railings, disinfection, an elevator, a parking lot, wash trash cans, open the door to cars, be on the lookout for homes, be on the lookout of the cameras ”.

The two criminal charges mentioned are investigated in the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Labor studies whether or not Fonseca was performing surveillance functions, andin which case there would be a financial penalty.

Defining him will be key because, first, in Colombia it is illegal to hire on-call services without the intermediation of a specialized company, and second, the board’s argument to keep Edy there was that, not being vigilant, he was not among the “essential trades ”Which, according to the authorities, allow transit during the quarantine.

Neither of the two contracts Edy signed with the building speaks of surveillance. His position is described as “Todera”, a common word in Colombia that, according to her, allowed her functions to overflow.



BBCFonseca says he enjoys his job as a watchman. Here he remembers his good days in the Luz Marina building.

Germán Duque, manager of a security company and specialist in the subject, assures: “A work contract does not have to be explicit on the issue of surveillance: if the person is controlling the entry and exit of vehicles, monitoring cameras or making rounds, the law is clear that this is surveillance ”.

And as for Edy’s schedules, he explains to BBC Mundo: “It doesn’t matter if you are working or not, availability must be paid“

Osorio adds: “If he did it (he worked too much) of his own free will and we would not have recognized him, ready, they would accuse us of exploiters. But we would not consult it and still work, we still paid him overtime“

Edy’s face lights up when she talks about her love for service, but she comes back to sob when she reflects on her apparent guilt: “I gave more than was due and it’s true. It makes me sad, I was very honest with my work, and it is not fair that I got sick (…) I needed the job, I do not depend on anyone, I have two young children who depend on me ”.

Edy admits that could have exploited itselfBut that, according to his lawyer, Nixon Forero, does not rule out an alleged crime of omission by his employers, who may have prohibited him from working.

BBC Mundo listened to WhatsApp audios held by the defense in which Edy seems to tell friends that she “wants to go”, that she is “desperate”, that they will “kick her if she leaves”.

Osorio concludes: “Under no circumstances did it occur to us that this was construed as a constraint, because we were not only considerate of her, but we gave her possibilities to say what she needs.”



BBC This was Edy’s workplace. Although his contract did not say “vigilante”, he monitored entrances and exits, as well as cameras.

Work life in Colombia

The vigilantes have a special place in this society shaken by decades of crime, drug trafficking and armed conflict.

One of the most remembered characters in Jaime Garzón, a humorist murdered by paramilitaries, was Néstor Elí, a gossipy, charismatic vigilante and confidant of his patrons.

According to official figures, in Colombia there are more private security guards than police and soldiers.

“Edy’s situation happens to many vigilantes,” says José Rivera, president of the Fortox union, a security company. “Because of the 344,000 that we are affiliated with companies, maximum 2,000 we are unionized. And now think that around 70,000 other guards operate without a company, as Edy did. ”

Fonseca ensures that, for being a woman, the residents of the building assigned him cleaning or care functions that a man would not have received (they deny it). And, since it was not recognized as a vigilante, it had no guarantees such as a pension or life insurance.

Colombia has one of the lowest unionization rates (4.7%) and highest informality rates (66%) in Latin America, according to the labor observatory of the Universidad del Rosario, in Bogotá.

Since 1986, more than 3,000 unionists have been killed.

“That, in a context of pandemic and confinement, is the breeding ground for cases like Edy’s to occur ”, says Iván Jaramillo, researcher at the Observatory.

Aída Rodríguez, expert in labor culture, adds: “In this capitalist system, work has become a pillar of human existence. It is believed that work gives us identity and that without it you are nobody, you are a social shame, an excluded person ”.



BBCDo of Fonseca’s three children, and some of her grandchildren, depend economically on her.

“But also in Colombia servility and classism present since the Colony, the absence of a social revolution and the strength of Catholicism as a censor of leisure made work become a blessing, a political flag. “

Colombia has a 48-hour workday a week, one of the highest in the OECD group of industrialized economies. The usual is 40 hours.

The most popular president in recent history, Álvaro Uribe, came to power with the slogan “work, work and work”, among others.

Foreigners living here, or employers of Colombians abroad, usually praise the kindness, proactivity and dedication of the Colombian worker, especially in service areas.

Rich and poor victims of a class system

Rodríguez, a doctor in sociology at the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences in France, asks to be “careful with the condition of Edy’s victim, because she is a victim, yes, but behind there is a whole series of dynamics cultural, social and political that allowed her to accept that. “

Edy’s victim status was particularly exacerbated in the media, where she was the protagonist for two days.

Dozens of journalists went to the building, where citizens also came in protest. On the front wall, they painted a graffiti that treats Osorio as a “son of a bitch.”



BBC The graffiti in front of the building.

“When you leave your house and see that, when you see that they want to set up seedlings in front of your house, when they throw stones at your house, tell me how i should feelAsks the head of the board, father of two children, who transformed his life because of the case and is afraid of losing it.

Although the Luz Marina building is neither new nor luxurious, it is located in a neighborhood, Rosales, which has been the cradle of wealthy Bogota citizens.

Encased in the foothills of the mountains, the neighborhood enjoys gorges and lush vegetation, has a strategic location and the presence of guards and escorts generates a feeling of security.

The members of the Luz Marina building board, however, do not feel “stratum six“As the richest areas are known in Colombia. “We are stratum four.”

The “strata” were introduced in the 1990s as a socio-spatial reference to define subsidies, but later they became a socio-cultural classification regime, as if there was a caste system

“If we wanted to hire a surveillance company, registered with the superintendency, it would cost us 9 million pesos (US $ 2,500) a month and we do not have it,” says Osorio, to explain why they did not have a surveillance service.

They don’t feel like stratum six, but Edy says they were looking at her “over her shoulder, like she was a match.”



BBCE This is Avenida Circunvalar, which connects to the city and crosses Rosales. The building on the right is neither new nor luxurious compared to its neighbors.

Her house, which is stratum two, is in an informally constructed two-story building on a main street in downtown Kennedy, a busy commercial and industrial neighborhood that is now a focus of coronavirus and is under curfew.

Sitting in her room, which has a makeup table and a small bar full of dusty glasses without bottles of alcohol, Fonseca says that she grew up right there, in a family of six sisters where “respect and love” prevailed.

But that family ideal did not occur in hers, broken by a husband “who he hit me for everything, because I fixed myself and why not, because I cleaned and why not. “

“I wanted my children to grow up with a home and that’s why I kept quiet and allowed that (violence).”

In that not-so-distant trauma she finds the reason why “I have always been very noble, I always bow my head.” The reason why, according to her, she did not leave the Luz Marina building.