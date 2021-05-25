they just know they don’t know anything

Arturo Valls, in ‘Mask Singer’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Now yes. After last week’s disappointment, this Monday Antena 3 premiered the first Mask Singer gala: guess who sings. The format, presented by Arturo Valls, has as researchers Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, Paz Vega and José Mota, who will have to discover who is behind the 15 masks.

The program began with the presentation of the first five masks, Cocodrilo, Menina, Erizo, Ángel and Cáctus, which have given rise to all kinds of speculation. After the duels, Menina, the most international because she only spoke English, had to face Ángel in the final round.

The predictions were fulfilled and it was Menina who was voted to be the first to discover her identity in the first bombshell of the program. Investigators had bet it was Natalie Portman, Sharon Stone, Jane Fonda and Victoria Abril at first. Later, Paz Vega changed Fonda for Andy MacDowell and José Mota to Victoria Abril for Shalma Hayek.

But not. It was none of them, behind Menina was La Toya Jackson, who left everyone stunned.

At the beginning of the program, the presenter already warned that this year they have made it “a little more difficult”, and it seems that viewers agree. Twitter has been filled with comments from users, who have shown their doubts about the identity of the masks with comments like this: “I’m more lost than Wally in the Wanda Metropolitano.”

