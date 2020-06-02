The City of São Paulo had already received, on Monday, 1, 33 proposals from representatives of commerce, services and sectors such as sports clubs, stylists and cosmetics associations, to close agreements on how the reopening of the city should be, which he says be controlled. “It is not opening in any way,” he told the Estadão Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB). He avoided giving a date for the resumption of each sector, saying that these deadlines should be announced by Thursday. According to the gradual reopening plan of the state government, the capital is already in phase 2 of flexibility, in which it is possible to reopen malls and stores.

Covas also commented on Sunday’s protests. He claims to see “with very good eyes” people defending democracy. Regarding the end-of-year elections, he says he still hasn’t found time to dedicate himself to the campaign.

On Monday (yesterday), the City began receiving proposals for reopening. How has the process been?

The Municipal Department of Labor received 33 proposals, among several associations, and sometimes there are even people who send something like ‘look, I want to reopen, what is my IPTU discount’. So today (Monday), we have started to analyze. Some sectors that were already authorized to open, such as pharmacies, supermarkets, also presented their protocol proposals.

Can pharmacies and supermarkets also change?

Yes. We argue with them.

Will reopening dates be announced on Thursday?

Thursday, we should take stock and maybe we can already give some dates of the signatures.

But is there an expectation of openings already next week?

Calm. The expectation is to do it with the greatest tranquility in the world.

How will the Municipality supervise?

We continue to supervise agents of the Health Surveillance and sub-municipalities, and the idea of ​​these protocols is also to call the sector for self-regulation. If the city goes back to the levels of phase 1, it leaves phase 2 and what is allowed to open again has to be closed. No one more interested in staying in phase 2 than the sectors themselves.

But what will the City do? Will the offender be closed?

It can be closed, as it is closed today who is open without the rules. But the sector can help by taking information. Sometimes there is a small store that has no information. (It can help) by accrediting those who have good practices, with a good practice seal, punishing those who are associated with it, and within the statute have this possibility of punishment, and pointing to the City who needs to be inspected.

With increased circulation, the disease can spread further. Whose decision will it be to eventually return to the next level? City hall or state government?

The State has already given the criteria. The state government itself predicts that this can happen, saying that you can proceed to phase 2, as you can go back to phase 1. It is part of the plan. And this is happening all over the world. Korea, which had reopened, closed some activities again. If, with the reopening, or going to phase 2 or 3, some indexes worsen, return to the previous phase. This is going to be automatic and goes through weekly review.

These respirators have been expected since last week. Didn’t they arrive?

They arrive, they are validated, you don’t do that in a few minutes. But quickly, in less than a week, you transform an infirmary bed into an ICU bed.

How did these needs come about? When did São Paulo understand what was coming?

In January, we were getting to know the virus. Many infectologists in January said ‘look, it may not even arrive in Brazil, because it is a winter virus “. Not only has it arrived, but you can also see the main affected places, like Belém, Manaus, they are much hotter than São Paulo. It has already been shown that the central concern would be with the expansion of beds, so that we would not have here, as we got to see scenes in other places, that many people are going (to the hospital) at the same time and you having to choose who was attended or not. It was our central concern. The choice was not whether or not to do it. It was how to do it. And then we started to study, the legal issue of declaring an emergency situation, a state of calamity, so as not to have to face all the deadlines that the legislation places.

Was it time to talk about it (reopening)? The rate of new cases is still rising.

Now, because we reached an Rt (transmission rate, or the number of people that a patient will infect) of 1 in the city, the Rt is a reference when it comes to reopening. We managed to expand in more than a thousand ICU beds and this weekend 380 respirators will arrive. The breath we gained was so that the health system could be strengthened, to reopen with due caution.

Up to two weeks ago, what came from City Hall were signs that a lockdown would be needed. Then there was an opening. The pandemic trend has not changed over the period. What has changed?

It changed from the moment that the Secretary of Health brought us data that showed that the city had reached a certain stability and that it was possible to discuss reopening. Everything we did was following the guidance of the secretariat.

Was there any burden on the population’s adherence or not (to quarantine)?

No. You cannot do research at a time like this. Imagine if I were to do research to see whether or not to close the municipal parks, whether or not to close the shops, do or not rotate. You can’t do it that way. You do what the health sector says to do and explain to people that you are doing it according to technical guidance.

Are there any internal conversations about resuming classes?

This week, secretary Bruno Caetano is talking to (state) secretary Rossieli (Soares) and we want to see if, together with the state government, he can give a common date between the state and the municipality.

But are changes envisaged? Smaller rooms or other protocols?

They’re still looking at how to do that.

There were frictions with the management (João) Doria, such as the inspection of the use of masks and rotation. How is the relationship?

The people around me love to divide my relationship with the governor. But we have had an excellent relationship. As much as the technical team may differ in one or another detail, City and State have been working together since the beginning of the pandemic.

Was there any government favoring the capital in the opening process, because it was separated from Greater São Paulo?

I think not. Who made an official claim to divide the greater São Paulo were the mayors and the state government answered. There was no privilege.

You had to retreat, with the issue of road blocking, rotation. What lesson do you learn?

We are going through a pandemic without a manual. Let’s get out of a pandemic without having a manual on how to get out of a pandemic. Everything that was available, we decided to implement. You can accuse me of anything, you just can’t accuse me of failure. Everything that was within our reach, we tried to do. A large part of the actions, people collaborated and understood the need. Some did not have the desired effect, the necessary effect. The rotation increased the isolation rate in the city of São Paulo, but it was a small increase for the sacrifice that demanded from the population.

The phased reopening will last, if all goes well, at least two months. How do you see São Paulo in three months?

I hope that we are in a better situation than we are today, in the same way that, today, we are in a better situation than three months ago, when many spoke of 110 thousand deaths in the State.

Did you manage to work on the campaign in any way?

Almost anything. You imagine stopping a pandemic to meet with a party to talk about the election. It would be a scandal, right? So, who knows, now we can start talking again, which had started in January and passed through February, but ended up suspended in March.

How you see your opponents. The PT recently chose Jilmar Tatto. Does anything change in your campaign?

There are several candidates placed. Joice Hasselmann for PSL, Felipe Sabará for Novo, Andrea Matarazzo, for PSD, Márcio França, for PSB, are several names placed that should enter the dispute. We don’t choose opponents. All other applications will sell a dream to the city. Let’s sell a reality. To show what has been done in four years and why we want to stay ahead of the City for another four.

What has changed in the way you see the city? How will the pandemic impact São Paulo in the next four years?

The pandemic, in a way, opened up the social division we have in the city. The pandemic has shown how serious the housing problem is. Sometimes, there are eight, ten, 15 people living in a 20 m², 30 m² location. How serious is the difference in vision between those who can afford a health plan and have access to the private hospital and those who depend exclusively on SUS. The pandemic opened up this social divide that we have and that often goes unnoticed. (The disease) shows how important it is for the government to focus on reducing social distance and focusing on the most vulnerable. If this had been done in the past, perhaps at that time we would not have figures that show that the virus is ten times more deadly in the periphery than in the center of São Paulo.

Can the recent acts of President Jair Bolsonaro influence how the campaign of a candidate supported by him?

Do not know. It is difficult to assess, I do not know when this political crisis that Brazil is going through is going on, and it is difficult to know how much it will influence this year’s election result, as well as it is also difficult to know how we will be with this pandemic at the time of the election and how much the pandemic itself will also influence the outcome of this election.

Will the election have to be delayed?

You can’t choose. Whatever Congress determines, we dispute.

How do you see the protests calling for democracy and the organization of society around the theme?

The more people participate, the better. Democracy is not an act that requires a person to vote every two years. Requires participation, collection, permanent presence. As long as there is, of course, no conflict between who is for and against, and here in São Paulo we have enough places to host all kinds of demonstrations – everyone doesn’t have to choose Avenida Paulista. But the more people can show that they understand the importance of a good that was difficult to achieve, democracy, and that maintaining democracy is a defense that goes far beyond any political party, the better. So, I see with very good eyes. São Paulo has always been the scene of great demonstrations. It was like that in Diretas Já, in the impeachment of Collor, in the impeachment of Dilma, in Lula Livre, that is, people go to the street to demonstrate and the more the better. I see with a lot of good eyes that people can leave the house, demonstrate, strike a pot, make any type of free and independent demonstration.

Finally, how is your health?

I’m fine thank God. I’ve done five immunotherapy sessions. After the third, the test results showed that the cancer that was left had not subsided yet, but the results of the metabolism indicated that it would subside. Some days I was sick. I was suspected of having a coronavirus and I was admitted there for two days. It ended up being nothing, but I did a new CT scan. This new tomography has already shown a reduction in cancer in the lymph nodes. Then, in two weeks, I will go through the sixth session and, three weeks later, I will go through a new battery of exams.

