They judge the two brothers from Granada who stabbed a man to death for five euros

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested 19 years in prison for two brothers accused of the alleged stabbing murder of a man for an alleged debt of five euros in a park in Maracena, in the metropolitan area of ​​Granada, events that are expected to be prosecuted by the popular jury formula this coming May.

According to the brief of provisional conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office, at around 8:30 p.m. on June 24, 2019, the victim, “carrying a knife,” allegedly “started an argument” in said park with a third party for the aforementioned five euro debt, who “fled the place.”

Later, he returned to this place and one of the accused allegedly “he pounced on him, took the knife from him, lowered it and pinned it to the ground”, at which time his brother would have taken the opportunity to take the knife.

Then, according to the prosecutor, “with the intention to end the life “of the one who had started the discussion,”stabbed him twice in the upper part of the thigh of his left leg, “in such a way that a stab reached a depth of 13 centimeters and pierced the entire muscle mass, and another, 16.5 centimeters,” severed his femoral artery, causing him death. “

At that time, the victim “had totally annulled the possibility of reaction or defense in front of his aggressors, since he was reduced and immobilized on the ground due to the coordinated action between the two defendants “, the prosecutor concludes his account of the events. The dates reserved by the First Section of the Provincial Court of Granada for the trial are from May 3 to 6.