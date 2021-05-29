They judge a 14-year-old boy who stabbed a 13-year-old girl 114 times

A 14-year-old from Florida (USA), accused of committing 114 stab wounds a 13-year-old girl was charged with first degree premeditated murder, a crime for which he will be tried as an adult, local media reported this Friday.

The decision to press charges of first degree murder against Aiden Fucci was made by a grand jury which met behind closed doors on Thursday, picked up First Coast News.

Fucci is accused of stabbing Tristyn Bailey to death in a wooded area in the neighborhood of Durbin Crossing, in St. Johns County (northeast Florida).

If convicted, Fucci will be locked up in an adult jail in a separate section of the general prison population.

Tristyn Bailey, A school cheerleader, she was found stabbed to death on May 9 after her parents reported her missing and the community participated in a 24-hour search.

His body was discovered near a pond in a wooded area of ​​Durbin.

Bailey was in seventh grade at the Patriot Oaks Academy, in St. Johns County, and Fucci was in the eighth grade at the same school.

According to an initial police report, surveillance video and interrogation led to Fucci’s arrest.

“The story of the accused changed several times, but finally he admitted several times, “according to the report collected by local media.

When Bailey was still considered a missing person and Fucci was not charged, he posted a photo of himself on Snapchat from inside a patrol car with a sign that read “peace” and with the caption “Hi guys, has anyone seen Tristyn lately?”