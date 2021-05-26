They issue an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The Gilford Police Department (New Hampshire, USA) has issued an arrest warrant for the singer Marilyn Manson – born Brian Hugh Warner – who could end up in jail, according to a statement published this Tuesday on his official account From Facebook.

In particular, the singer faces two misdemeanor charges for simple assault following an incident that occurred at one of his concerts in August 2019, when he assaulted a cameraman.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and his legal adviser have known the order for some time and have made no effort to return to New Hampshire to respond to the pending charges,” reads the text, which details that if Justice declares it A guilty person could face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of up to $ 2,000.

According to TMZ, the artist spat at a camera recording the concert. The cameraman, who was near the stage, alleges that part of the saliva fell on his person, indicates the portal, which cites sources familiar with the matter.

It also details that the Gilford Police Department has informed them that, although the alleged victim “did not suffer injuries,” it accuses Manson of having attacked him because his act, he argues, involved “unprivileged physical contact.”

Other sources consulted by TMZ have assured that both Manson and his legal team have remained in contact with the police since the incident occurred, about two years ago.

In 2018, American actress Charlyne Yi, known for her role as Doctor Chi Park in the television series ‘House’ (‘Doctor House’, in Latin America), accused the American singer of sexual harassment during the filming of the series .

Last February, American actress Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of sexual abuse. The complaint was joined by four other women who also claim that they were victims of rape and the object of other attacks by the famous rock vocalist.

A few days later, Wood denounced the artist’s current wife, Lindsay Usich, whom he accuses of having threatened to publish compromising photos taken of him as a teenager and that could damage his career.