Mexico City.- In the framework of the discussion taking place in the country about the General Education Law, this Thursday the 11th there will be a talk to inform from various angles, the scope and risks of this regulation.

Currently this Law is being harmonized in the states of the Republic, which has come out of a document released by the Federation, with guidelines, when the states are free to legislate in full freedom, explained Paulina Amozurrutia, member of the organizing committee of the virtual talk “The need for an educational policy where we all participate.”

Members of

organized civil society, interested in developing a deep debate

around the education that the children of Mexico deserve, they organized the forum, with

the intention to sensitize the states and parents.

“It is necessary that we become aware and understand that the success of the educational system is due to the participation of all; students, mothers, fathers, educators and authorities ”.

Paulina Amozurrutia commented that there must be working groups in each state, as there were before, since the laws promoted by the Federation are ambiguous and exceed the regulations.

Proposals such as the “Barbosa Law” are intended to range from what the colors of the uniform should be, to the use of private school facilities.

For this reason, democratic education must include the participation of the actors in the educational process, both public and private.

He stressed that the virtual talk will have the participation of academics, parents, deputies and businessmen, with the intention of seeing from different angles, what education should be like in Mexico.

“Beyond that what fathers and mothers have the right to decide on the education of our children, is also to take into account, as far as the State goes in its functions,” said Amozurrutia.

Seven24.mx